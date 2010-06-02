FanFest Under the Stars!





Come spend Saturday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers' 2010 FanFest presented by Bright House Networks at Raymond James Stadium is just around the corner. The latest and greatest edition of the team's most popular offseason event is set for Saturday, June 19, less than three weeks away. That's good news, of course, but this year there's a rather big twist, as well.

The twist: FanFest 2010 will be held on the evening of June 19. Stadium gates will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. ET

The first night-time FanFest in Buccaneer history is the classic example of a great tradition made even better by a modern update. Everything that has made the event a hugely popular summer destination for Bucs fans is still on the agenda, but now it will all be enjoyed during the cooler evening hours.

The key to FanFest's enduring popularity has always been this: attendance, on both ends. Not only is the event attended by tens of thousands of Buccaneer fans every year, but it also features virtually every player and coach on the team, as well as some notably alumni. At no other time during the year do Tampa Bay fans and players mingle so extensively. With FanFest moving to the evening this year, the Buccaneers are expecting a record crowd, and with it the perfect opportunity to introduce this young and rising team to its staunchest supporters.

As always, the single most popular aspect of FanFest will be the opportunity for fans to meet and gather autographs from all of the team's stars. With five different player stations and two separate two-hour autograph sessions, FanFest remains the best chance for Buccaneer players and fans to share their passions about the upcoming season.

The nighttime FanFest will continue to feature everything Tampa Bay fans have come to expect, as well as some exciting new opportunities. That includes:

· Multiple, well-organized autograph sessions featuring virtually every player on the roster as well as coaches, key staff members and alumni

· An emceed Coaches' Corner session on the field where the team's leaders will discuss their plans and expectations for the 2010 season

· Interactive games on the Raymond James Stadium field for kids to test their football prowess

· Valuable giveaways sponsored by Buccaneer Pewter Partners

· Music and entertainment on the Raymond James Stadium BucVision videoboards, which will also feature live look-ins and interviews from all the event's hotspots with the Buccaneers' own roving host

· The new 2010 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders squad, holding two debut performances as well as an ongoing autograph session during the entire event

· Discounted food and beverages available to all

· Buccaneers merchandise sales

· Select-a-Seat opportunities with a fully-staffed Buccaneers ticketing crew ready to process orders on the spot

· The Lombardi Trophy on display for fans to pose with for pictures

· Pirate ship tours available to all at no cost

Again, stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET for this year's Buccaneers' FanFest. Free parking is available in Lots 5, 7 and 6D.

As usual, FanFest will feature two separate types of autograph opportunities with Buccaneer players. Some of the team's most prominent players, including members of the team's 2010 draft class, will be seated in four different stations in the East and West Stadium Club Lounges. Fans wishing to get in line for these stations will need to acquire vouchers specific to the times and stations in question. These vouchers are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the stadium's ticket office windows in the South concourse. Those windows will open for voucher distribution at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The remainder of the team's roster, as well as certain prominent staff members, will sign autographs at tables set in the West Concourse. In addition, prominent Buccaneers alumni will have their own stations at which to meet the fans. Neither of these autograph sessions require vouchers.

Of course, FanFest is about more than just autographs. It's a preview of the season to come, and a celebration of Buccaneers football. It's a chance for players, coaches and fans to connect. And it's the perfect way to spend a summer Saturday…in this case an exciting Saturday night.