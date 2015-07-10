Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 11

Buccaneers.com polled fans on their favorite all-time player. Here's who finished No. 11.

Jul 10, 2015 at 07:14 AM

No. 11 – LB Hardy Nickerson

Buccaneers Career (1993-1999)
Five-Time Pro Bowler
Two-Time All-Pro
No. 3 All-Time in Tackles
NFL's All-Decade Team (1990s)
1,028 Career Tackles
10 Career Sacks

nickerson-story.jpg

As the Buccaneers continue to count down the fans' 20 favorite players in team history, former linebacker and current Linebacker's Coach Hardy Nickerson makes the list, coming in at No. 11.

Nickerson was a dominant force at inside linebacker for the Buccaneers from 1993 to 1999. During his time in Tampa, he was named to five Pro Bowls, and eventually the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1990s.

Nickerson is currently No. 3 on the Bucs' all-time tackling list with 1,028, trailing Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks (2,198) and cornerback Ronde Barber (1,428). He and Brooks played side-by-side for five seasons and were Pro Bowl teammates for three of those.

During Nickerson's playing days, he was coached by Lovie Smith, who served as the Bucs' Linebacker's Coach. When Smith was hired as the Bucs' Head Coach last spring, he hired Nickerson to come back and coach the team's linebackers. Nickerson had worked with Smith previously in Chicago.

