Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 11

No. 11 – LB Hardy Nickerson

Buccaneers Career (1993-1999)

Five-Time Pro Bowler

Two-Time All-Pro

No. 3 All-Time in Tackles

NFL's All-Decade Team (1990s)

1,028 Career Tackles

10 Career Sacks As the Buccaneers continue to count down the fans' 20 favorite players in team history, former linebacker and current Linebacker's Coach Hardy Nickerson makes the list, coming in at No. 11.

Nickerson was a dominant force at inside linebacker for the Buccaneers from 1993 to 1999. During his time in Tampa, he was named to five Pro Bowls, and eventually the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1990s.

Nickerson is currently No. 3 on the Bucs' all-time tackling list with 1,028, trailing Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks (2,198) and cornerback Ronde Barber (1,428). He and Brooks played side-by-side for five seasons and were Pro Bowl teammates for three of those.