Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 13

No. 13 – WR Vincent Jackson
|Buccaneers Career (2012-2014)
6th All-Time in Receiving Yards
9th All-time in Receiving TDs
220 Receptions
Three 1,000-Yard Seasons
2012 Pro Bowler
48 Games Played
|
Jackson arrived in Tampa in 2012 and immediately became a cornerstone in the Bucs' offense. He's started every game in each of the past three seasons and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl during his first campaign with the team. Jackson's 86.5 receiving yards per game in 2012 was a career-high, as were his 19.2 yards per reception.
In just three seasons, Jackson has climbed all the way to No. 6 on the Bucs' all-time list for receiving yards with 3,610. He's one of just eight receivers to surpass the 3,000-yard mark in team history. Jackson also has the ninth-most receiving touchdowns (17) in team history and is currently the Buc's all-time leader in receiving yards per game with 75.2.
In 2014, he and Mike Evans became the first Buccaneer wide receiver duo to record 1,000 yards each in a single season.
The best photos of wide receiver Vincent Jackson.
