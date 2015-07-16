Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 4

No. 4 – S John Lynch
|
Buccaneers Career (1993-2003)
|
While he stats show a solid NFL star (5th in Bucs history with 132 starts, 5th with 23 INTs, 5th with 973 tackles) you really have to go back to the game tape to see just how dominant a player he was.
Lynch was identified as one of the top 10 "most feared tacklers" in NFL history by NFL.com alongside greats like Dick Butkus, Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lott. Hall of Fame running backs Marshall Faulk and Barry Sanders have said that it was Lynch that delivered the hardest tackle of their careers.
With highlight reel takedowns coming every game, it is no wonder Lynch has cracked the fan-voted top five. In the poll, we asked you for a brief note describing who your favorite player is and why. Here is what some of you had to say about why Lynch sits at your #1 spot:
- "John Lynch epitomizes the hard-hitting defenses the Bucs were known for."
- "John Lynch! Great player, great person, great heart. Played with everything he had."
- "John Lynch is my top choice because he embodied the intensity and ferocity that are the characteristics of great defenders."
The best photos of safety John Lynch.
|[**<< Previous: No. 5**](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Fans-Favorite-All-Time-Bucs-No-5/ff8fe45a-cba9-4d46-b737-faafbd16f745)
|**[Next: No. 3 >>](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Fans-Favorite-All-Time-Bucs-No-3/5263b35e-aac2-449c-8e22-c078fef9f94d)**