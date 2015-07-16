Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 4

No. 4 – S John Lynch

Buccaneers Career (1993-2003)

Two-Time First-Team All-Pro

Five-Time Pro Bowler

132 Career Starts

973 Career Tackles

23 Career Interceptions

7 Forced Fumbles At #4 on our list of Top 20 All-Time Fan-Favorite Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we welcome a centerpiece of the Bucs' dominant defense of the 90's and Super Bowl era, the hardest-hitting safety to play the game, John Lynch.

While he stats show a solid NFL star (5th in Bucs history with 132 starts, 5th with 23 INTs, 5th with 973 tackles) you really have to go back to the game tape to see just how dominant a player he was.

Lynch was identified as one of the top 10 "most feared tacklers" in NFL history by NFL.com alongside greats like Dick Butkus, Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lott. Hall of Fame running backs Marshall Faulk and Barry Sanders have said that it was Lynch that delivered the hardest tackle of their careers.

With highlight reel takedowns coming every game, it is no wonder Lynch has cracked the fan-voted top five. In the poll, we asked you for a brief note describing who your favorite player is and why. Here is what some of you had to say about why Lynch sits at your #1 spot: