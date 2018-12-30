Final Score: Falcons 34, Buccaneers 32 | Rapid Reaction

The Falcons wouldn't go into halftime empty-handed though as they quickly got down the field and Ryan connected with Jones for a 19-yard touchdown to make the score 17-7 with 20 seconds left in the half. The Bucs wouldn't be able to make anything happen before the half, leaving the score 17-7.

Atlanta drove down the field as they got the ball back to start the second half. On third-down and six at the five-yard line, quarterback Matt Ryan handed the ball off to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who in turn, handed it to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who then threw the ball to Matt Ryan for a wide open touchdown. It closed the gap to 17-14 with 8:49 left in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers answered with a drive of their own. Kicker Cairo Santos would tack on an extra three with a 45-yard field goal to put the Bucs up 20-14 at 6:39 in the third quarter.

Atlanta would fight their way down the field on the next drive but would be forced to settle for a field goal by the Bucs' defense and a couple penalties. Kicker Matt Bryant hit 49-yarder to put the Falcons back within three points, making the score 20-17 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Bucs' next drive was stalled when a pass from Winston to Evans was deflected and picked off by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee. The Falcons capitalized on a Tevin Coleman 23-yard touchdown run to take their first lead of the day, 24-20, with 44 seconds left in the third.

Tampa Bay would be forced to punt on their next possession. The Falcons took advantage of the stop and scored on their next drive. Ryan hit rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the seven-yard touchdown that extended the Falcons' lead to 31-20 with 10:51 remaining in the game.