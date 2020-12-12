Five Bucs to Watch Against Minnesota

We've been talking all week about how the Buccaneers are coming off their bye week as the NFC's sixth seed. They enter the final quarter of the season where they can either gain ground or lose it when it comes to their postseason hopes. And the first game in which they'll have an opportunity is a big one. Minnesota is currently the NFC's seventh seed and should wildcard seeding come down to tie breakers - this one is as head-to-head as it gets.

What it means is that the Bucs control their own destiny as of right now - which is exactly where you want to be. Below are a few players who could control the game for the Bucs, starting first and foremost with the man under center.

1. QB Tom Brady

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to the Minnesota Vikings, playing five games against the NFC Northers. They're one of four teams Brady has never lost to in his career (the others are the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). In those five games against the Vikings, Brady has an average passer rating of 108.0 and 1,311 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns.

Coming off the bye this week, Brady said he's getting more and more comfortable with the Buccaneers offense as the weeks go on and is looking at the last four games of the season as an opportunity. His record in December would suggest the opportunity is a very good one. In his career, Brady has gone 63-16 in the month of December for an 80% win rate. Should this December yield similar results, the Bucs will be looking the postseason right in the face for the first time in over a decade.

2. DL Will Gholston

This might be asking you to pay a little bit more attention to the game than usual, considering the position Gholston plays isn't exactly a flashy nor glamorous one. But that doesn't mean it isn't absolutely crucial or that Gholston isn't playing out of his mind this year.