Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Five Bucs to Watch Against Minnesota

As the Buccaneers return from a week off, here a few players that could have a pretty big impact in a game that has some pretty big implications.

Dec 12, 2020 at 09:44 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

5BucsMIN

We've been talking all week about how the Buccaneers are coming off their bye week as the NFC's sixth seed. They enter the final quarter of the season where they can either gain ground or lose it when it comes to their postseason hopes. And the first game in which they'll have an opportunity is a big one. Minnesota is currently the NFC's seventh seed and should wildcard seeding come down to tie breakers - this one is as head-to-head as it gets.

What it means is that the Bucs control their own destiny as of right now - which is exactly where you want to be. Below are a few players who could control the game for the Bucs, starting first and foremost with the man under center.

1. QB Tom Brady

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to the Minnesota Vikings, playing five games against the NFC Northers. They're one of four teams Brady has never lost to in his career (the others are the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). In those five games against the Vikings, Brady has an average passer rating of 108.0 and 1,311 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns.

Coming off the bye this week, Brady said he's getting more and more comfortable with the Buccaneers offense as the weeks go on and is looking at the last four games of the season as an opportunity. His record in December would suggest the opportunity is a very good one. In his career, Brady has gone 63-16 in the month of December for an 80% win rate. Should this December yield similar results, the Bucs will be looking the postseason right in the face for the first time in over a decade.

2. DL Will Gholston

This might be asking you to pay a little bit more attention to the game than usual, considering the position Gholston plays isn't exactly a flashy nor glamorous one. But that doesn't mean it isn't absolutely crucial or that Gholston isn't playing out of his mind this year.

Quantifying his value against the run is tough – stats don't tell the whole story and Gholston has been an excellent run stopper under Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles the past two seasons. But what's different about this year is his stats against the pass. He has 17 quarterback hits so far this season. That's more than his last three seasons combined and bests his previous single-season high by nine. It also ties for the 10th most of any player in the league this year. Gholston is going extremely underappreciated this year and if you want proof – just watch him against the Vikings and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Sunday.

3. S Antoine Winfield Jr.

This one is obvious. Winfield Jr. has Minnesota ties that run deep. Not only did he attend the University of Minnesota, but his father played nine years for the Minnesota Vikings. Some of Junior's strongest football memories center around the team coming to town this weekend.

"I was talking to my dad last night – we were watching film together – and I was like, 'Isn't it crazy that I'm playing against the Vikings?'" said Junior this week. "We laughed about it. I grew up a Vikings fan, watching my dad play up there. I've always loved the Vikings – I watched pretty much all of their games when I was growing up – so it's going to be a cool experience being able to play against one of my favorite teams."

You have to think the younger Winfield will be fired up to play his dad's former team and I'm thinking he's due for a big game as it is.

4. RB Ronald Jones

This week, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said the Buccaneers need to run the ball more consistently in order to call more play action, which has been an area Brady and the Bucs' offense have excelled in. In order to run the ball more consistently, Jones will have to be on the same page with his offensive line – who after the bye week should be fully healthy this weekend.

That could open up the run game, which in turn would open up the offense as a whole. We know Jones is capable after his 210-yard game against Carolina just a few weeks ago. There's also an opportunity against the Vikings, who are allowing an average of 121.0 yards on the ground this season. The Bucs are 4-1 this year when rushing for over 100 yards and haven't scored less than 31 points in those wins.

Vikings vs. Bucs Photos Through the Years

View historical photos from previous Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchups.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after Quarterback Daunte Qulpepper #11 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbled at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after Quarterback Daunte Qulpepper #11 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbled at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running Back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running Back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Wide Receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to catch against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Wide Receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to catch against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 78

MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 78

MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Russ Phillips/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Russ Phillips/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Russ Phillips
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2005 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protects the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protects the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2005 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protects the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protects the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2005 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2005 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 13-19. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 13-19. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2008 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after recovering a fumble to seal a win against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after recovering a fumble to seal a win against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2008 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Cato June #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Cato June #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives for a touchdown during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives for a touchdown during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
29 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass from Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 (not pictured) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
30 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass from Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 (not pictured) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
31 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10/29/2000.- -.tampa.- -.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minninsota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium October 29, 2000. This is a digital image--- 8) Bucs RB Warrick Dunn strolls into the endzone uncovered after a 23-yard pass from Shaun King in the first..
32 / 78

10/29/2000.- -.tampa.- -.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minninsota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium October 29, 2000. This is a digital image--- 8) Bucs RB Warrick Dunn strolls into the endzone uncovered after a 23-yard pass from Shaun King in the first..

Borchuck, James/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Tony Davis #27, Punter Tom Planchard #16, Tight end Jimmie Giles #88, Center Steve Wilson #50, Punter/Kicker Neil O'Donoghue #6, Offensive tackle Darryl Carlton #70, and Offensive tackle/defensive end Charley Hannah #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a punt against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
33 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Tony Davis #27, Punter Tom Planchard #16, Tight end Jimmie Giles #88, Center Steve Wilson #50, Punter/Kicker Neil O'Donoghue #6, Offensive tackle Darryl Carlton #70, and Offensive tackle/defensive end Charley Hannah #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a punt against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Johnny Davis #38 and Running back Johnny Davis #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
34 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Johnny Davis #38 and Running back Johnny Davis #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
35 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12, Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84, and Running back Jerry Eckwood #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
36 / 78

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12, Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84, and Running back Jerry Eckwood #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
37 / 78

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Cornerback John Holt #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings on September 15, 1985 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
38 / 78

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Cornerback John Holt #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings on September 15, 1985 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 18, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
39 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 18, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 18: Wide Receiver Bruce Hill #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch in the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 18, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
40 / 78

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 18: Wide Receiver Bruce Hill #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch in the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 18, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
41 / 78

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Willie Drewrey #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
42 / 78

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Willie Drewrey #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive End Ray Seals #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 21, 1993 in Tampa, Florida . The Buccaneers won 23-10. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
43 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive End Ray Seals #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 21, 1993 in Tampa, Florida . The Buccaneers won 23-10. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 20-17. (photo by Allen Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
44 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 20-17. (photo by Allen Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Steele
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Defensive End Chidi Ahanotu #72 and tackle Pete Pierson #69 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
45 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Defensive End Chidi Ahanotu #72 and tackle Pete Pierson #69 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17(OT). (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
46 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17(OT). (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
47 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 and offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
48 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 and offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker Wardell Rouse #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
49 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker Wardell Rouse #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Safety Safety Kenneth Gant #29 #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Al Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
50 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Safety Safety Kenneth Gant #29 #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Al Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Al Messerschmidt
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa. Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Al Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
51 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa. Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Al Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Al Messerschmidt
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa. Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
52 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa. Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
53 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
54 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
55 / 78

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow
TAMPA,FL- OCTOBER 15: Running Back Errict Rhett #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 20-17(OT). (photo by Allen Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
56 / 78

TAMPA,FL- OCTOBER 15: Running Back Errict Rhett #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 20-17(OT). (photo by Allen Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Steele
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
57 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
58 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
59 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Eric Larson
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
60 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Eric Larson
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
61 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Eric Larson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Eric Larson
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
62 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alsott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
63 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alsott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
64 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
65 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
66 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with a teammate against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
67 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with a teammate against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
68 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
69 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Vince Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Vince Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Vince Muzik
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Vince Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
71 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Vince Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Vince Muzik
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
72 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
73 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
74 / 78

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
75 / 78

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 6, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-17. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
76 / 78

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 6, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 24-17. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
Game 6: Running back James Wilder (#32) celebrates a touchdown as the Bucs defeat the Minnesota Vikings 35-31 at Tampa Stadium. (10/7/1984).
77 / 78

Game 6: Running back James Wilder (#32) celebrates a touchdown as the Bucs defeat the Minnesota Vikings 35-31 at Tampa Stadium. (10/7/1984).

Rivenbark, Maurice; Walles, Joe/St. Petersburg Times
Game 6: Running back Michael Morton (#20) runs with the ball as the Bucs defeat the Minnesota Vikings 35-31 at Tampa Stadium. (10/7/1984)
78 / 78

Game 6: Running back Michael Morton (#20) runs with the ball as the Bucs defeat the Minnesota Vikings 35-31 at Tampa Stadium. (10/7/1984)

Rivenbark, Maurice; Walles, Joe/St. Petersburg Times

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

5. ILB Lavonte David

Did you know David leads the league in hustle stops with 16 so far this season? That was actually something that was brought to my attention by fellow inside linebacker Devin White, who gave a thinly veiled jab at the same time by saying how impressive that is for someone of David's age. Those two.

But David will once again be instrumental, along with White, in the defense's efforts to contain the Vikings' lead back, Dalvin Cook, who is averaging 113.6 yards per game on the ground this year. The Bucs' defense is allowing an average of 74.2. So, who's going to win out? David will have a lot to say about that on Sunday.

Related Content

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Kansas City

It may not be primetime, but there will be plenty of eyes on the Buccaneers as they take on the most recent Super Bowl champions at their place on Sunday. Here are a few Bucs that could have a big impact in the big-time matchup.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

All eyes will once again be on the Buccaneers as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Here are a few players who could have a big impact on the game.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

Here are five players to keep an eye on as the Bucs set out for a rematch with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

The game may be a rematch, but there are some different storylines to follow this time around. See who you should be looking out for as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New York

The Buccaneers are set for another primetime matchup, this time in the Big Apple as they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Las Vegas

The Buccaneers continue making their way through the AFC West as they take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Here a few guys in particular to watch.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay

All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks, sure. But here are a few other Tampa Bay players you might want to watch for on Sunday.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Chicago

The Buccaneers will be on primetime for the first time this season as they head to Chicago on a short week to take on the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

Week Four's home contest between the Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2020 team in person but let's take a look at who to watch no matter how you're viewing the game.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Denver

The Bucs travel to Denver this weekend for the first time since Lavonte David's rookie year. It'll be a homecoming of sorts for outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and will be a test for quarterback Tom Brady.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

Don't blink. Here are a few players to watch as the Buccaneers play their home opener against their second-consecutive division opponent.

Advertising