Five Bucs to Watch Against New England

1. QB Tom Brady (duh)

Ok, here's what I'm going to do given that 'The Return' has been covered six ways to Sunday (literally) and you likely know all the major storylines when it comes to Brady playing against his former team already.

I'm going to give you some stats about the actual matchup.

Novel concept, right? In perusing some of the NFL's Next Gen Stats, I stumbled across some interesting little nuggets when it comes to Brady's throwing success this season and how that correlates with what the Patriots are allowing. Brady leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 10 so far in 2021. New England's defense currently ranks second against the pass, allowing just 159.7 yards through the air per game. So, it looks like it will already be a battle of wills there.

If, for funsies, you wanted to compare the two offenses, say on a grander scale, consider that Brady's 60 passing touchdowns, including playoffs, since he's arrived in Tampa Bay are the most in that span while the Patriots are tied with New York Giants for fewest passing touchdowns in that same time frame with just… 14.

I digress.

The way Brady is finding success through the air this season is changing too, even compared to last season and it also bodes well for this game. Though Brady has attempted the most deep passes in the NFL since the start of 2020 with 102, his deep pass percentage has dropped in 2021 to 9.2% of all throws from his previous 14.6% in 2020. He is also now attempting quick passes at his highest rate since 2016, firing the ball quickly 53.9% of the time. His time to throw average is down to 2.49 seconds in 2021 from 2.57 in 2020. That's what finally being comfortable in your offense will do, I suppose.

And that's excellent news for a couple of reasons.

When taking less than 2.5 seconds to throw, Brady has completed 60 of 76 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 78.9 this year. He has 545 passing yards and seven touchdowns against zero interceptions on such throws, the former two stats being the most in the NFL. He has a 127.2 passer rating when getting his throws off within that 2.5-second window, as well.

Furthermore, New England is allowing 8.7 yards per attempt on quick passes. That's the most in the NFL. They are also letting up a passer rating of 127.2 to opposing quarterbacks, which ranks as the third-highest in the league.