Five Things Mini-Camp Taught Us

Those were the obvious big-picture goals for the offseason and it's good that Koetter is pleased with the level to which is team met them. Of course, we won't know how successfully they did so until the games begin. Presumably, the Buccaneers are right where they need to be in order to begin training camp.

What we know in a more concrete sense is that the roster is where it needs to be, health-wise, to begin camp. Or at least it will be by July 30. Koetter does not anticipate being without a single player on the 90-man roster for the first practice of training camp. That's extremely good news.

"We don't have one guy – knock on wood – we don't have one guy on our team that won't be ready to go when we come back to camp," said Koetter. "Of course we're going to be very cautious with guys this time of year. It makes no sense – one week left until we take a little break – it makes no sense to hurt guys, with guys that are feeling a little twinge here or there. It makes no sense to push them."