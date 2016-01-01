Football Geekery: Records Set to Fall

Here on Buccaneers.com, we unabashedly love stats, but we also understand the need to wield them wisely. Sometimes, we can get a better feel for why the team is performing as it is by going a little deeper into the numbers. Other times, we simply want to point out a few numbers we consider interesting, and hope you will find it interesting as well.

That's our goal with Football Geekery. Each week, we're going to give you a sampling of statistical and/or historical analysis, hopefully in a way that is relevant to the Buccaneers' current state of affairs. This week, we note that Charles Sims is doing more per scrimmage touch than any running back in the league, and potentially more than any other back in Buccaneer history. We also look at another exclusive club of which linebacker Lavonte David is a part, and note that Tampa Bay's offense has improved more this season than at any other point in the last four decades. Let's get started.

1. Sims Making the Most of His Touches

As we noted on Monday, running back Charles Sims could become the first player in franchise history to average at least five yards per carry and 10 yards per catch for an entire season, with at least 25 of each. He is currently the only player in the NFL with that distinction.

When you put those two categories together, Sims is doing more with his touches than any other running back in the league this year. All the backs below are on pace to hit the minimum of 100 total touches by the end of the season

Most Yards Per Touch, NFL RBs, 2015

Player, Team Rush Yds. Rec. Yds. Touch Yds. Yds./Tch Charles Sims, TB 103 514 42 487 145 1001 6.90 Theo Riddick, DET 41 129 76 668 117 797 6.81 David Johnson, AZ 114 556 33 423 147 979 6.66 Danny Woodhead, SD 93 325 72 704 165 1029 6.24 Karlos Williams, BUF 87 493 8 93 95 586 6.19

If Sims can finish the season strong at Carolina on Sunday, he might end up with the franchise single-season record for yards per touch by a running back. His mark through 15 games is just barely behind the standard set by Michael Pittman in 2005, and Sims looks like a lock to be the first running back in team annals to record over 1,000 yards from scrimmage while averaging more than six yards per touch.

Player Year Rush Yds. Rec. Yds. Touch Yds. Yds./Tch Michael Pittman 2005 70 436 36 300 106 736 6.94 Charles Sims 2015 103 514 42 487 145 1001 6.90 James Wilder 1982 83 324 53 466 136 790 5.81 Mike Alstott 1996 96 377 65 557 161 934 5.80 Bobby Rainey 2014 94 406 33 315 127 721 5.68 James Wilder 1981 107 370 48 507 155 877 5.66 James Wilder 1987 106 488 40 328 146 816 5.59 Warrick Dunn 1997 224 978 39 462 263 1440 5.48 James Wilder 1989 70 244 36 335 106 579 5.46 Gary Anderson 1990 166 646 38 464 204 1110 5.44

With a slight bump in his average in the season finale, Sims could become just the eighth running back since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to average at least 7.0 yards per scrimmage touch and gain at least 1,000 yards. He's currently in the top 10 in yards per touch during that time for running backs with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Player Year Rush Yds. Rec. Yds. Touch Yds. Yds./Tch Ronnie Harmon, SD 1992 55 235 79 914 134 1149 8.57 Darren Sproles, NO 2011 87 603 86 710 173 1313 7.59 Ronnie Harmon, SD 1991 89 544 59 555 148 1099 7.43 Marshall Faulk, STL 1999 253 1381 87 1048 340 2429 7.14 Paul Hofer, SF 1979 123 615 58 662 181 1277 7.06 Jamaal Charles, KC 2010 230 1467 45 468 275 1935 7.04 Charlie Garner, OAK 2002 182 962 91 941 273 1903 6.97 Herschel Walker, DAL 1986 151 737 76 837 227 1574 6.93 Charles Sims, TB 2015 103 514 42 487 145 1001 6.90 James Brooks, CIN 1986 205 1087 54 686 259 1773 6.85

2. David Does it All

Since entering the league as a second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2012, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has racked up 564 tackles, second in the NFL in that span only to Luke Kuechly's 582. Kuechly, David and D'Qwell Jackson are the only three players with 500 stops over the last four years, though Paul Posluszny could join them with seven tackles in Jacksonville's season finale.

But David hasn't simply been a tackling machine. He has also made many plays in the backfield and in pass coverage. His career marks include 12.0 sacks and 31 passes defensed, among other notable numbers. Jackson also has 12.0 sacks and 24 passes defensed since 2012; he and David make up half the list of players in that span who have at least 300 tackles, at least 10 sacks and at least 20 passes defensed.

Player Team(s) Tackles Sacks PD Lavonte David TB 564 12.0 31 D'Qwell Jackson CLE/IND 541 12.0 24 Karlos Dansby MIA/AZ/CLE 450 10.5 36 J.J. Watt HOU 307 66.0 39

3. Better than Average