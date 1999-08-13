Frank Middleton to Participate in 'Tackling Hunger 2000' Program

WHAT: Buccaneers G Frank Middleton will participate in the Campbell s Chunky Linemen Weigh-In, a local component of Campbell Soup s "Tackling Hunger 2000" program that benefits food banks nationwide. Middleton will represent the Bucs offensive linemen during the event when his weight will be measured in actual cans of Campbell s Chunky Soup on a scale that looks like an over-sized spoon.

Throughout the pre-season, Campbell s Chunky Soup will work with participating NFL teams to weigh in their linemen. Each team will provide one lineman who will be weighed, and who will then be given the chance to estimate the weight of his fellow linemen. For each pound the entire Buccaneers starting offensive line weighs, Campbell`s Soup will donate one can of soup to the Divine Providence Food Bank.