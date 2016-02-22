Free Agency Focus: Guards and Centers

The Bucs could try to corner the market on blockers named "Evan" by going after the Broncos' Evan Mathis, who is coming off a Super Bowl win. Mathis ended up in Denver after he was let go by Chip Kelly's Eagles, and while he is actually older than Mankins he may have plenty left in the tank, as he was only a regular starter for one of his first six seasons. The other side of the coin is the Houston Texans' Brandon Brooks, who is due to hit free agency for the first time. A third-round pick in 2012 who has started the last three years, Brooks was a standout pass-blocker for the Texans in 2015. As we noted while checking out the potential wideout free agents, the idea of adding a player just entering his prime is particularly attractive in free agency.