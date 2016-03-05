Free Agency Focus: Offensive Tackles

Thirty-year-old Ryan Harris has started for three different teams in the last three years, most recently with the Super Bowl champs after returning to Denver last year when the Broncos ran into offseason injury troubles on the line. Harris had not been asked back by Houston or Kansas City the previous two years but obviously showed he could be a stop-gap last year in Denver. Former Saint Jermon Bushrod is not far removed from being a big-ticket UFA signing himself, but he gradually lost his job with the Chicago Bears so may be viewed as a depth signing at this point.

Will Beatty wasn't starting or playing last season, but it wasn't because he was beaten out for the Giants' left tackle job. Rather, he missed the season due to a pectoral injury and torn rotator cuff, and two weeks ago the Giants released him after a failed physical. That obviously makes him an interesting case in this year's free agency run; he has had some very good seasons but has also come up against eye, back and leg injuries over the last four seasons.

There are opportunities for teams to build depth. Bobby Massie and Byron Bell were both right tackle starters last year, in Arizona and Tennessee respectively, but are now free agents and may have to win a starting job anew this year. Chris Clark started 21 games for Denver in 2013-14, then got traded to Houston last summer and started just four games. He'll be looking for another shot at age 30. Chris Hairston bookended that Chargers line with Barksdale for part of the year, also playing both guard spots at some point. He's only 26 and also had 15 starts in Buffalo from 2011-12 so he'll probably get another shot through free agency to make a team in 2016.

Bucs' Overall Interest Level at the Position: Low