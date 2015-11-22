Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Game Ball:** Call me wishy-washy, but I just can't deny either Jameis Winston or Doug Martin, so they're going to have to saw this game ball in half. Winston tied an NFL rookie record with five touchdown passes – to five different players – while Martin ran for 235 yards and set a team record with an 84-yard jaunt in the first half. Together, they helped Tampa Bay's offense pick up an incredible 521 net yards, the second-highest total in team history. Despite 29 passes for Winston and 27 touches by Martin, neither player turned the ball over, as Tampa Bay controlled the action throughout the afternoon.

Play of the Game:With the Bucs leading 14-7 early in the second quarter, the Eagles drove to midfield but stalled there and had to punt. The kick pinned the Bucs at their own 15, but Martin immediately flipped the field, breaking free up the middle on the first play of the Bucs' drive and sprinting to the left sideline. Martin crossed midfield and hit the red zone, then battled with a last Eagles defender all the way down to the five before diving for the end zone. He came up a yard short of scoring but put the Bucs in position to take a two-touchdown lead. They did just that on Winston's four-yard touchdown pass to WR Russell Shepard on third-and-goal.

Turning Point: After the Bucs tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, Tampa Bay's defense, having settled down after a shaky start, got the game's first three-and-out deep in Philly territory, forcing a punt that gave it back to the offense just across midfield. The Bucs used that great field position to take their first lead of the game, and never looked back.