Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Game Ball: Rookie LB Kwon Alexander racked up 10 tackles to go with a tackle for loss, two passes defensed and the Buccaneers' only takeaway. Alexander's diving interception of a pass tipped by LB Danny Lansanah gave the Bucs the field position advantage they needed to punch it into the end zone for their only touchdown of the day. Alexander broke up another pass in the third quarter deep in Buccaneers territory. Though he just missed intercepting the ball, he did help force the Texans into a field goal attempt rather than a crack at the end zone.

Play of the Game: For the Buccaneers, it was Charles Sims' 32-yard touchdown on a short pass out to the right in the second quarter. The play was exquisitely blocked and Sims followed those blocks well, weaving through the defense and eventually breaking free for the score. The Bucs took a 9-7 lead into halftime thanks to that play.

Turning Point: The Bucs had the lead and the first possession to start the second half but instead gave the Texans a quick scoring opportunity. Winston's pas down the middle of the field was intended for Mike Evans but was intercepted by safety Quintin Demps near midfield. Though Tampa Bay's defense held outside the red zone, the Texans still got the go-ahead field goal on the play and never trailed again.