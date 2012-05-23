Garrett: Cowboys no plans to trade CB Jenkins

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says there are no plans to trade cornerback Mike Jenkins.
Jenkins has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery in Florida and isn't at the team's first week of voluntary organized team activities.
There have been numerous reports that Jenkins, who is going into the final year of his contract, wants to be traded.
Garrett said Wednesday he expects Jenkins to be a big part of the team.
The Cowboys' main offseason additions were cornerbacks. Brandon Carr got a $50 million, five-year deal in free agency, and Dallas traded up and gave up a second-round pick in the draft to get LSU All-America cornerback Morris Claiborne sixth overall.
Rookie receiver Danny Coale, the fifth-round pick, will have surgery Thursday on his broken left foot.