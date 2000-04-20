Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gentlemen, Start Your Engines

Spirits High As Buccaneers Hit the Field For First Mini-Camp

Apr 20, 2000 at 10:11 AM
kj1.jpg

All eyes were on WR Keyshawn Johnson during Tampa Bay's first mini-camp today at One Buc Place

It's only two miles form One Buccaneer Place to the site of Super Bowl XXXV.

But if these Buccaneers want to don their jerseys in that game, the journey will be a long and rigorous one. The first step on that road to Raymond James came today, when Tampa Bay held its first 2000 mini-camp session.

"It's exciting," Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy said after practice. "I thought our concentration level was pretty good and I thought our effort and enthusiasm were good, and that's what you're really looking for."

Dungy was greeted by a mob of reporters as he walked off the practice field. While they were happy to talk to him, Dungy was well aware that he wasn't the primary figure of interest today.

Hello, Keyshawn Johnson…

"Keyshawn is everything we thought he'd be," Dungy said of the Pro Bowl wideout. "I think our offense is going to be very good for him."

Johnson agreed.

"Everybody says we're going to run the ball a lot, but it seems like there are a lot of passing plays in that book," he said. "It's just a matter of calling them and getting in the right situations to call them.

"I'm excited, I'm having fun."

But Johnson, who caught 305 passes in four seasons with the Jets, isn't the only decorated addition to the offense. The Bucs also got their initial look at their revamped offensive line, which now boasts 11-time Pro Bowl G Randall McDaniel and two-time Pro Bowl C Jeff Christy.

"We really look forward to having those guys here," Dungy said. "I think they bring something special in terms of experience and attitude. It's going to be good for them to rub off on the other guys."

And don't forget there's a new offense to master as well. The Bucs looked solid in passing drills as offensive coordinator Les Steckel barked out orders.

"We had a few situations where we didn't line up right, but overall it was good," Dungy said. "We've had a lot of veteran guys working here the past 10 days and that's helped. I think it's going to be a good offense for us and I think the guys are excited about it."

Overall, the first session appeared to justify the mood in Tampa these days. Kickoff may still be four months away, but the Bucs and their fans are already fired up for this season.

"I think you're excited at this time every year," Dungy said. "But we finished up last year very strong and we want to build on that. I think our attitude is right for that to happen."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 
news

Bucs Elevate Richard LeCounte for Niners Game

The Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard LeCounte from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them an added option in the secondary for Sunday's game in San Francisco
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the 49ers in Week 11

The Buccaneers will head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers in Week 11 and here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Bucs Elevate Richard LeCounte for Niners Game

The Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard LeCounte from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them an added option in the secondary for Sunday's game in San Francisco

Photos: Bucs Depart for San Francisco 49ers

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the 49ers in Week 11

The Buccaneers will head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers in Week 11 and here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11

After both teams snapped losing streaks with impressive wins in Week 10, the Buccaneers and 49ers will meet in California on Sunday as the Tampa Bay defense tries to contain a well-rounded San Francisco attack

Todd Bowles on Having Depth with Younger Guys, Making Adjustments vs. 49ers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed DB Dee Delaney being a 'Ball Hawk', younger guys stepping up and being 'comfortable' with QB Baker Mayfield playing in the pocket.

Updates: With Ryan Neal Out, Bucs Lean on Versatile DBs for Safety Depth

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

From Here to the Postseason | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about other 4-5 starts in franchise history, Thanksgiving food, the greatest non-win in team history and more

In Case You Missed It: November 17, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 regular season

How the Bucs Can Strike Gold vs. Niners | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from the Bucs' win vs. the Titans, the key matchups going into Week 11 vs. the 49ers and an upcoming preview of 'My Cause My Cleats' with WR Deven Thompkins & DB Dee Delaney.

Rachaad White Owns the Screen Game, Tristan Wirfs Dubs 49ers' Trent Williams the 'Best in the NFL' | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the top quotes from the previous week heading into the Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup with the 49ers

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 16: White, Goedeke Upgrade to Limited 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Bucs' Attack on Titans | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 matchup. The Bucs won 20-6 in front of their home fans.

Dave Canales Excited for Matchup with 49ers, Up to the Challenge | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. OC Canales discussed continuing to utilize RB Rachaad White, QB Baker Mayfield's nature in the pocket and rising up to 'championship moments'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Bucs Staying Focused Heading to the West Coast | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed containing San Francisco's offensive weapons and being hungry for his next interception.

Tristan Wirfs Talks Bucs vs. 49ers, His Touchdown Celebration | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. T Wirfs discussed RB Rachaad White's role in the offense and T Luke Goedeke's love for fishing.

Kacy Rodgers on Vita Vea's Athleticism & Versatility | Press Conference

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. Coordinator Rodgers discussed facing the 49ers multiple offensive packages, playing physical in San Francisco and how versatile the Bucs' defensive line allows them to be.

Bucs Prepare for Battle of the Bays Against 49ers | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses 'Big Play' WR Mike Evans, how RB Rachaad White succeeds in space and the NFC South standings.
Advertising