George Johnson's Ready for Mariota

"You can't let him run a lot," Johnson said. "He's a fast guy. We looked at it on tape – he out-runs a lot of players. We just can't let him run a lot. If we can keep him in the pocket… it's an advantage to us when the quarterback is in the pocket. When they get to run around, that's a little bit of a disadvantage to us."

So how does Johnson plan on countering the speedy passer?

"I'm basically (going to be) doing what I can to keep him inside," Johnson said. There's really no getting wider (in your rushing lane) or anything like that. If you get wider, then you get away from what you really need to do. I'm not going to take away from what I'm good at. I'm just going to continue to adjust and adjust to what he does best."