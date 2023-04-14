Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy Announces Retirement

Six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Apr 14, 2023 at 09:11 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy with the third-overall pick of the 2010 draft and were rewarded with nine seasons of elite-level performance. McCoy later spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

On Friday, McCoy announced he would be retiring from the NFL.

McCoy earned six Pro Bowl invitations during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, earning that honor every year from 2012-17. That is tied with Mike Alstott and Lee Roy Selmon for the third most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind only Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks (11) and Warren Sapp (7). McCoy is also tied with Alstott and Selmon for the third most consecutive all-star game selections in team history.

McCoy was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2013 after posting a career-high 9.5 sacks. He also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016.

Over his nine seasons as a Buccaneer, McCoy racked up 54.5 sacks, the fourth highest total in team history. Only Selmon, Sapp and Simeon Rice had more. He started all 123 games in which he played during his tenure in Tampa, also recording 297 tackles, 153 quarterback hits, 86 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 24 passes defensed.

Best Photos of Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy

View the top pictures of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy from his 9 seasons with the Buccaneers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA; AUGUST 14, 2010; Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins won the game 10-7. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 100

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA; AUGUST 14, 2010; Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins won the game 10-7. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/© 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-15. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-15. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato-Sports Illustrated/© 2010 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA; SEPTEMBER 19, 2010: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-7. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA; SEPTEMBER 19, 2010: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-7. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA; SEPTEMBER 19, 2010; Defensive End Stylez G. White #91, Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Defensive End Tim Crowder #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during in the locker room before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA; SEPTEMBER 19, 2010; Defensive End Stylez G. White #91, Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Defensive End Tim Crowder #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during in the locker room before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: Defensive Tackle Roy Miller #90 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 38-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: Defensive Tackle Roy Miller #90 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 38-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 100

OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OCTOBER 31, 2010, GLENDALE, AZ : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers won 38-35. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 100

OCTOBER 31, 2010, GLENDALE, AZ : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers won 38-35. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 14, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 100

NOVEMBER 14, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2010 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 14, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 100

NOVEMBER 14, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 21, 2010, SAN FRANCISCO, CA : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 21, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers won 21-0. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 100

NOVEMBER 21, 2010, SAN FRANCISCO, CA : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 21, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers won 21-0. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson Photography
DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 100

DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 100

DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4/22/10 -- TAMPA, FLORIDA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2010 NFL Draft first found selection Gerald McCoy with Co-Chairman Ed Glazer, Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer and Co-Chairman Joel Glazer at One Buccaneer Place. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 100

4/22/10 -- TAMPA, FLORIDA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2010 NFL Draft first found selection Gerald McCoy with Co-Chairman Ed Glazer, Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer and Co-Chairman Joel Glazer at One Buccaneer Place. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FLORIDA - August 3, 2011: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interacts with fans on the seventh day of training camp at Night Practice on August 3, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 100

TAMPA, FLORIDA - August 3, 2011: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interacts with fans on the seventh day of training camp at Night Practice on August 3, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93, Linebacker Adam Hayward #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 18, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93, Linebacker Adam Hayward #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 18, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 18, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 18, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson Photography
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Defensive End/Defensive Tackle Kyle Moore #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 27, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Defensive End/Defensive Tackle Kyle Moore #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 27, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and guest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 100

LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and guest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 17, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 30-7. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 17, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 30-7. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 100

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Eric LeGrand #52 during coin toss before game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 100

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Eric LeGrand #52 during coin toss before game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
29 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loses his helmet while pressuring the quarterback during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
30 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loses his helmet while pressuring the quarterback during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won/lost -. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
31 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won/lost -. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
32 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
33 / 100

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
34 / 100

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
35 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
36 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 celebrate in the locker room following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
37 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 celebrate in the locker room following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
38 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
39 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 24: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on August 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
40 / 100

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 24: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on August 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 8: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2013, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
41 / 100

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 8: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2013, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 18-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after making a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
42 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after making a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2013 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
43 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
44 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 shakes the hand of a fan after the Bucs defeat over the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-28. (photo by Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
45 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 shakes the hand of a fan after the Bucs defeat over the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-28. (photo by Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt Marriott/© 2013 Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: Pass Rush Specialist Bryan Cox, Defensive Line Coach Randy Melvin and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2013, in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 24-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
46 / 100

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: Pass Rush Specialist Bryan Cox, Defensive Line Coach Randy Melvin and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2013, in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 24-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 1: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2013, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers lost 27-6. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
47 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 1: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2013, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers lost 27-6. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
48 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2013 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay enjoy the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
49 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay enjoy the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chip Litherland/© 2013 Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
50 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2013 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
51 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 7, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
52 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 7, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 7, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Scott Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
53 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 7, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-14. (photo by Scott Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Scott Miller/© 2014 Scott Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
54 / 100

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 5: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 5, 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 37-31. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
55 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 5: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 5, 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 37-31. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
56 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers lost 22-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
57 / 100

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers lost 22-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Helmet of Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers lost 22-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
58 / 100

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Helmet of Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers lost 22-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gather his helmet after sacking Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 16, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers won 27-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
59 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 16: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gather his helmet after sacking Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 16, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers won 27-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
60 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chip Litherland/© 2014 Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Cornerback Leonard Johnson #29 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
61 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Cornerback Leonard Johnson #29 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 27, 2015, in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 19-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
62 / 100

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 27, 2015, in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 19-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
63 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
64 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

SCOTT AUDETTE/© 2015 Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
65 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 32-18. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
66 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 32-18. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 22: General Manager Jason Licht and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate in the locker room following the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2015, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 45-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
67 / 100

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 22: General Manager Jason Licht and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate in the locker room following the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2015, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 45-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
68 / 100

ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 17: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sacks of Quarterback Jay Cutler during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 26-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
69 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sacks of Quarterback Jay Cutler during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 26-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won31-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won31-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2016 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
71 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-32. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-7. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
72 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-7. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2016 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93] of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addresses the defense in the locker room before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. The Buccaneers won 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
73 / 100

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93] of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addresses the defense in the locker room before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. The Buccaneers won 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-5. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
74 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-5. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2016 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Buccaneers won 30-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 100

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Buccaneers won 30-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Buccaneers won 30-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 100

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Buccaneers won 30-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 08, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 arrives in New Orleans, LA for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 08, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 arrives in New Orleans, LA for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Linebacker Adarius Taylor #53, Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58, and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Linebacker Adarius Taylor #53, Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58, and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-21. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the launch of Social Justice Initiative at the Tampa Police Department Citizens Academy in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the launch of Social Justice Initiative at the Tampa Police Department Citizens Academy in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Center Evan Smith #62 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Center Evan Smith #62 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Warren Sapp before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Warren Sapp before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 100

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 14, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers lost 34-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 14, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers lost 34-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 04, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Buccaneers lost 42-28. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 04, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Buccaneers lost 42-28. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 27-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 24-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 24-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - DECEMBER 04, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the Buccaneers Social Justice Program visit at Zephyrhills Correctional Institution in Zephyrhills, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 100

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - DECEMBER 04, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the Buccaneers Social Justice Program visit at Zephyrhills Correctional Institution in Zephyrhills, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/ Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 11, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the McCoy Family Christmas at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 100

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 11, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the McCoy Family Christmas at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during D-Line Delivers Christmas at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during D-Line Delivers Christmas at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
