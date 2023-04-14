Gerald McCoy Announces Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy with the third-overall pick of the 2010 draft and were rewarded with nine seasons of elite-level performance. McCoy later spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

On Friday, McCoy announced he would be retiring from the NFL.

McCoy earned six Pro Bowl invitations during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, earning that honor every year from 2012-17. That is tied with Mike Alstott and Lee Roy Selmon for the third most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind only Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks (11) and Warren Sapp (7). McCoy is also tied with Alstott and Selmon for the third most consecutive all-star game selections in team history.

McCoy was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2013 after posting a career-high 9.5 sacks. He also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016.