Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Shaq Barrett, Jameis Winston, Nine Others with Injury Designations

Eleven players had some type of injury designation for the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Before you sound any type of alarms, only four players were actually held out entirely with no surprises. Bond, though he was active against the Panthers, is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback Jamel Dean has an ankle injury he's tending to and rookie inside linebacker Devin White has a sprained MCL, both injuries having been sustained against Carolina. Coach Arians has said all along that White is day-to-day and he stood by that after practice on Wednesday.
Added to the list was Defensive Player of the Week, Shaq Barrett, who is listed with a groin injury but still practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis. His fellow outside linebacker Carl Nassib is now dealing with a calf issue, but again practiced on a limited basis.
Quarterback Jameis Winston was also added this week, and although is dealing with a foot injury, he took 100% of his normal reps in practice.
The Giants list six players on their first injury report of the week, including both wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who each participated on a limited basis.
Read below for the full injury report:
Buccaneers
DT Beau Allen (heat-related) – Limited Participation
OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (ankle) – Did Not Participate
QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Full Participation
OLB Carl Nassib (calf) – Limited Participation
DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (finger) – Full Participation
WR Breshad Perriman (quadriceps) – Limited Participation
ILB Devin White (knee) – Did Not Participate
QB Jameis Winston (foot) – Full Participation
Giants
TE Garrett Dickerson (quadriceps) – Limited Participation
CB Grant Haley (illness) – Did Not Participate
WR Cody Latimer (concussion) – Did Not Participate
WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) – Limited Participation
WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Limited Participation
G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) – Did Not Participate