Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Shaq Barrett, Jameis Winston, Nine Others with Injury Designations

Eleven players had some type of injury designation for the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Before you sound any type of alarms, only four players were actually held out entirely with no surprises. Bond, though he was active against the Panthers, is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback Jamel Dean has an ankle injury he's tending to and rookie inside linebacker Devin White has a sprained MCL, both injuries having been sustained against Carolina. Coach Arians has said all along that White is day-to-day and he stood by that after practice on Wednesday.