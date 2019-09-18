Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Shaq Barrett, Jameis Winston, Nine Others with Injury Designations

After starting the season pretty healthy, there are now 11 players with injury designations as of Wednesday’s practice

Sep 18, 2019 at 04:14 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Eleven players had some type of injury designation for the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Before you sound any type of alarms, only four players were actually held out entirely with no surprises. Bond, though he was active against the Panthers, is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback Jamel Dean has an ankle injury he's tending to and rookie inside linebacker Devin White has a sprained MCL, both injuries having been sustained against Carolina. Coach Arians has said all along that White is day-to-day and he stood by that after practice on Wednesday.

Added to the list was Defensive Player of the Week, Shaq Barrett, who is listed with a groin injury but still practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis. His fellow outside linebacker Carl Nassib is now dealing with a calf issue, but again practiced on a limited basis.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was also added this week, and although is dealing with a foot injury, he took 100% of his normal reps in practice.

The Giants list six players on their first injury report of the week, including both wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who each participated on a limited basis.

Read below for the full injury report:

Buccaneers

DT Beau Allen (heat-related) – Limited Participation

OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (ankle) – Did Not Participate

QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Full Participation

OLB Carl Nassib (calf) – Limited Participation

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (finger) – Full Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

ILB Devin White (knee) – Did Not Participate

QB Jameis Winston (foot) – Full Participation

Giants

TE Garrett Dickerson (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

CB Grant Haley (illness) – Did Not Participate

WR Cody Latimer (concussion) – Did Not Participate

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) – Limited Participation

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Limited Participation

G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

