2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Giants, Week 8

QBs Young and Old – When the Buccaneers played the Chargers in Week Four the game featured the largest age difference between the two starting quarterbacks in a game since at least 1950. Tom Brady's Buccaneers won the game with a roaring comeback but rookie Justin Herbert had a very strong outing in the 38-31 shootout. Now Brady will oppose yet another quarterback two decades his junior when the Buccaneers play Daniel Jones and the Giants on Monday night. This one will have the added glitz of the prime-time national stage as well as the history of some unforgettable games between Brady and Jones' predecessor, Eli Manning. Brady comes into the game on a hot streak, having tossed 18 touchdowns and just one interception over his last five games, while Jones has had something of an up-and-down season so far, with a passer rating of 73.7 that is 14 points down from his rookie season. Brady and Jones actually have to battle the Giants' and Bucs' defenses, respectively, not each other, but there is no doubt that the performances of the seasoned and legendary veteran and the young and promising but still unproven 23-year-old will be compared throughout the evening.

Perfection on the Line – One of the most remarkable statistics the Buccaneers have generated during their 5-2 start to 2020 is…well 20/20. Brady and the Buccaneers have taken 20 drives inside the 10 and gained a first-and-goal through the first seven games. Amazingly, they have turned all of those goal-to-go opportunities into touchdowns, including five more last Sunday in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers and Titans are the only teams left in the NFL who have a 100% touchdown rate on goal-to-go drives, and Tampa Bay has had six more of them to complete than Tennessee has. The streak seems like one that is too tenuous to maintain for much longer – the Bucs had to convert on third down twice on Sunday to keep it alive – but it clearly speaks to how many red zone weapons the Bucs have and how efficient Brady's decision-making has been in that area. If Tampa Bay gets any goal-to-go opportunities on Monday night it won't be easy to keep that streak alive. The Giants' defense ranks near the middle of the pack in most categories but has been excellent near its own goal line. New York ranks third in the NFL in touchdown percentage allowed on goal-to-go drives, at 61.54%.

Pressure Points – The Buccaneers rank second in the NFL with 25 sacks, while the Giants are tied for eighth with 18. Tampa Bay's defense has racked up 51 quarterback hits; New York's defense has 48. Both have gotten the whole defense involved in the pass rush – the Bucs have sacks from nine different players, with three others adding QB hits; the Giants have 12 different players on the sack board and three others with QB hits. Tampa Bay's defense is led by the creative and aggressive Todd Bowles, who has dialed up a wide variety of rush combinations, sending five or more at the quarterback on 41.8% of opposing dropbacks this season. The Giants haven't blitzed as often under coordinator Patrick Graham but do present multiple looks that can be confusing. Said Tom Brady: "[New York] presents a lot of defensive looks, a lot of different fronts. Identification is very important. They rotate a lot of guys in defensively. There's a lot of different coverage schemes. They put a lot of pressure on the offense to communicate well to make pre-snap decisions, post-snap decisions." Tampa Bay's offensive line has set a new standard in recent weeks, allowing zero sacks of Brady in three of the last four contests. Jones, conversely, has absorbed 20 sacks this season, including three in the Thursday night loss to Philadelphia in Week Seven. Whichever line does a better job of handling those difficult pass-rush packages will greatly improve its team's chances of winning.

Missing Piece – With the exception of tight end O.J. Howard, whose very promising season ended in a Week Four Achilles tendon rupture, the Buccaneers finally got their full complement of offensive weapons together in Week Seven against Las Vegas. The result was 45 points and six touchdowns by six different players. Well, that didn't last long. One of those touchdowns was caught by wide receiver Chris Godwin, and he paid the price on that play with a fractured index finger that will definitely keep him out of the Monday night game. Godwin's presence has been easily felt in the past two weeks after he returned from missing three contests with a hamstring injury. He is the Buccaneers' most accomplished slot receiver and the best at picking up extra yards over the middle of the field. Godwin is also a very trusted target for Brady on third downs, as he's able to quickly find openings in zone coverage and is very sure-handed. Of course, the Buccaneers have already played those three games without Godwin, and won two of them, so they have found some ways to adjust. Rookie Tyler Johnson, who has seen his playing time steadily rise in recent weeks, could get some more action out of the slot as he has a similar skillset – if not yet as proven – as Godwin. Arians has also mentioned trying to get Evans some more routes of the slot to make it harder for defenses to double-cover him. Overall, the Buccaneers will probably try to get the ball to Evans more to make up for the absence of Godwin.

Half and Half – If the Buccaneers can win a third straight game they will hit the season's halfway point at 6-2, which would match their best record ever through the first eight games of a season. Tampa Bay was also 6-2 at the midway point in 1979 and 2002; that first season ended in the NFC Championship Game and the second one ended with the Bucs lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Getting that sixth win by midseason has been a tipping point for the franchise historically. In addition to 1979 and 2002, the Buccaneers also started out 5-2 in 1995, 1997, 2005, 2008 and 2010 but then lost in the eighth game to fall to 5-3. Only two of those five seasons ended in the playoffs. Football Outsiders' DVOA Playoff Odds Report, updated through Week Seven, gives the Buccaneers a 90.4% chance of making the playoffs, and that percentage would probably rise into the mid 90s if they win again in Week Eight. That midpoint record plus the addition of a seventh NFC playoff spot in 2020 and the fact that there are seven teams in the conference that still have two or fewer wins would make the Buccaneers look like a very prime contender with half a season to go.

1. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Giants CB James Bradberry

They meet again. Evans and Bradberry, who played his first four seasons with the Panthers before joining the Giants this year, have a mutually respectful rivalry that has spanned seven games beginning in 2016. Bradberry, who at 6-1 and 212 pounds is a better match for Evans' size than most NFL cornerbacks, had a reputation during those four years as one of the more successful defenders against the Bucs' star receiver, but the numbers show a pretty even battle with big days for both. Bradberry did get the best of Evans in 2018, allowing him just five catches for 64 yards in the two games combined, but Evans also had a 100-yard game against the panthers in 2017 and a nine-catch, 96-yard outing last October. While Evans did only score one touchdown in those seven games, he averaged approximately five catches for 65 yards across the rivalry. For his part, Bradberry snared three interceptions and had seven passes defensed in those seven contests. The Giants are likely to use Bradberry to shadow Evans on Monday night, particularly with the news that Chris Godwin will be unavailable due to a finger injury.

2. Giants T Andrew Thomas vs. Buccaneers OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge benched Thomas at the beginning of the team's Week Six game against Washington, but that was for being late to a meeting, not Thomas's performance. Still, the fourth-overall pick in the 2020 draft – and the first of a run of four blue-chip offensive tackles that ended with the Bucs' selection of Tristan Wirfs at number 13 – has gotten off to something of a rough start. Asked to step in immediately at left tackle, Thomas has struggled in several outings, and Pro Football Focus credited him with allowing 28 pressures, four sacks and three quarterback hits through the Giants' first three games. Of course, this is a difficult season for any rookie to transition directly to an NFL starting job, particularly one as difficult as left tackle, and Thomas still possesses the quick feet, athleticism and technical excellence that made him such a high draft pick. He'll be dealing with a former Giant who missed the Bucs' game against New York last season but definitely enjoyed his 2018 return to the Meadowlands. Pierre-Paul racked up seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits in that first game against the team that traded him to Tampa earlier in that offseason. Pierre-Paul most often rushes the quarterback from the right side of the Bucs' defense, which pits him against the opponent's left tackle. The veteran defender, who has 85.0 career sacks, saw his sack streak end last week in Las Vegas but remains the team leader with 5.5 QB takedowns. Pierre-Paul also has seven QB hits and has matched his single-season career high with three forced fumbles. If Thomas can't slow down Pierre-Paul it could be a long afternoon for Daniel Jones.

3. Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. Giants LB Blake Martinez

Fournette returned to the lineup on Sunday in Las Vegas after missing all but one snap of the previous three games, and he made an immediate difference in the Buccaneers' offense. Though Ronald Jones got the start in the backfield as usual, the two backs had nearly identical carry totals (13 for Jones, 11 for Fournette) and Fournette got eight targets in the passing game to two for Jones. Overall, Fournette contributed 97 yards from scrimmage, and afterward Head Coach Bruce Arians revealed that the former Jaguar has now taken over as the team's "nickel" back, which means he'll be on the field for most third downs. On the season, Fournette is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and he's shown good hands in the passing game and the ability to get upfield quickly after the catch. Martinez is the Giants' top weapon against the run; in fact, his 73 tackles ranks second among all NFL players and 44 of those have come on running plays. Martinez is the quarterback of the Giants' defense, taking over that role from Alec Ogletree, who was released in the offseason. He played his first four seasons in Green Bay and for the last four years has been an absolute tackling machine, with 516 stops since the start of 2017, or more than nine per game. As a free agent, he was coveted for his tackling abilities but was seen by some as below average in coverage. That could be the part of this matchup that favors Fournette if the Bucs get him in man-to-man coverage with Martinez.

4. Giants WR Golden Tate vs. Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Like most teams, the Giants run more plays out of three-receiver sets than any other personnel package, in their case about 58% of the time. The team recently got Sterling Shepard back from injured reserve and can now run out their desired three-receiver set of Shepard, Tate and Darius Slayton. In those instances, Tate will usually be in the slot, as he has taken 80% of his snaps from that location so far this season. That's nothing new for Tate, as he has taken at least 69% of his snaps out of the slot in every season since 2017, and he's been a high-volume performer in that role. In 2017, his last full season as a Lion, Tate caught 92 passes for 1,003 yards and five touchdowns. He was traded to Philadelphia during the 2018 season and then signed with the Giants last year. Injuries limited him to 11 games but he still had 49 receptions and six touchdowns and averaged 13.6 yards per grab, his highest mark since 2013. Murphy-Bunting is the Buccaneers' nickel corner when they go to that sub package and he has recorded 23 tackles and one quarterback hit. His production in the first half of this season hasn't been as high as it was during his very promising rookie campaign but he is still helping the Buccaneers field the league's ninth-best passing defense. Murphy-Bunting has the quick feet and hips to be able to excel in the middle of the field and stay with slot receivers on complicated routes in traffic.

