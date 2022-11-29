Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

It is Giving Tuesday, a movement that unleashes the power of generosity around the globe. Several Buccaneers spent time away from football preparation to foster growth in underserved communities through personal, impassioned foundations.
Mike Evans Family Foundation Serves Thanksgiving Meals
Wide receiver Mike Evans, his wife Ashli, their children and the Mike Evans Family Foundation recently served nearly 450 people in both Tampa, Florida and Galveston, Texas with Thanksgiving meals. The Mike Evans Family Foundation distributed Thanksgiving meals and gift cards to single mothers and their children in Tampa. These recipients were affected by domestic violence and are working to overcome their circumstances with the assistance of The Spring of Tampa Bay, a local organization that provides safe spaces and empowers survivors of domestic violence and their children. Each meal was ready-made and included full turkeys, pies, potatoes, rolls and other sides. The families also received gift cards so they can purchase meals after the holidays are over.
Additionally, the Foundation also held a Thanksgiving luncheon in Evans' hometown of Galveston. During the bye week, Evans and his family traveled back to Texas to participate in the event. The entire family took a hands-on approach, serving up plates and distributing almost 400 free meals to the local community. Meals were also distributed to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston. The Ronald McDonald House is a place to stay for families of children receiving medical treatment from surrounding facilities.
The Mike Evans Family Foundation was founded by Evans and his wife Ashli in December 2017. The foundation focuses on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence. Both are passionate about making a difference in as many lives as possible by helping to foster education and by creating a safer world for their kids and all children.
To continue their efforts in the community, donate at mikeevansfamilyfoundation.org
Lavonte Legends Foundation
Bucs inside linebacker Lavonte David and the Lavonte Legends Foundation hosted their third-annual Thanksgiving Giveaway at David's alma mater in South Florida, Miami Northwestern High School. The foundation provided turkeys and side dishes for 300 families to enjoy this holiday season. The goal of the foundation is to provide deserving youth with a chance to achieve their academic goals, by helping public education fulfill the promise of equal opportunity by assisting college bound students who are succeeding academically but are financially challenged.
Will Gholston Turkey Drive
Defensive lineman Will Gholston and his family donated 920 turkeys that were given to Tampa Bay families at two food pantries hosted by Feeding Tampa Bay. For the previous decade, Gholston has made it an annual tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tampa Bay area and back in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where he experienced food insecurity as a child.
View pictures of the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School.
Turkey Time with the O-Line
The Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets provided full Thanksgiving meals for families in need at the '16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line supported by Publix.' Tampa Bay offensive linemen Dylan Cook, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Nick Leverett, Shaq Mason, John Molchon, Justin Skule, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Josh Wells, Tristan Wirfs, along with running back Rachaad White and their respective families distributed 1,000 Thanksgiving meals, made possible through $52,500 in donations from the team's offensive line, Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert.
During the event, over 75 Bucs' staff members, Bucs' Offensive Linemen, Bucs' Legends, Cheerleaders and Captain Fear, assisted with the distribution efforts to families who have been pre-selected by United Way Suncoast and local nonprofit organizations. To start this year's event, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund presented a matching grant of $51,500 to the nonprofit organization, Feeding Tampa Bay. This is the franchise's fifth consecutive year collaborating with Feeding Tampa Bay for the holiday initiative. The matching donation will be utilized through school pantries, mobile pantries and by Feeding Tampa Bay's 550-plus agency pantries to provide meals to community members in need throughout this holiday season.
View photos of the 16th annual Turkey Time With the O-Line, supported by Publix, at Raymond James Stadium. The event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Devin White Gives Back
Throughout Thanksgiving week, Devin White and his 'Get Live 45 Foundation' provided 45 foster families will Thanksgiving feasts from Publix. Founded in 2021 by White, the 'Get Live 45 Foundation' aims to give the magic of hope during life's meaningful moments to Tampa-area foster children.
In celebration of Giving Tuesday, go to devinwhite.org to provide life changing experiences to children in foster care and foster families through donations.