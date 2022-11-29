Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

It is Giving Tuesday, a movement that unleashes the power of generosity around the globe. Several Buccaneers spent time away from football preparation to foster growth in underserved communities through personal, impassioned foundations.

Mike Evans Family Foundation Serves Thanksgiving Meals

Wide receiver Mike Evans, his wife Ashli, their children and the Mike Evans Family Foundation recently served nearly 450 people in both Tampa, Florida and Galveston, Texas with Thanksgiving meals. The Mike Evans Family Foundation distributed Thanksgiving meals and gift cards to single mothers and their children in Tampa. These recipients were affected by domestic violence and are working to overcome their circumstances with the assistance of The Spring of Tampa Bay, a local organization that provides safe spaces and empowers survivors of domestic violence and their children. Each meal was ready-made and included full turkeys, pies, potatoes, rolls and other sides. The families also received gift cards so they can purchase meals after the holidays are over.

Additionally, the Foundation also held a Thanksgiving luncheon in Evans' hometown of Galveston. During the bye week, Evans and his family traveled back to Texas to participate in the event. The entire family took a hands-on approach, serving up plates and distributing almost 400 free meals to the local community. Meals were also distributed to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston. The Ronald McDonald House is a place to stay for families of children receiving medical treatment from surrounding facilities.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation was founded by Evans and his wife Ashli in December 2017. The foundation focuses on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence. Both are passionate about making a difference in as many lives as possible by helping to foster education and by creating a safer world for their kids and all children.