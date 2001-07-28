Go Camping With Us

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jul 27, 2001 at 08:00 PM
DE Simeon Rice will experience his first Buccaneers training camp this summer

Want to go to training camp with us?

Yes or no, be thankful you have a choice.

On Sunday, July 29, 86 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will check into the team's 2001 training camp at the University of Tampa. For the vast majority of the next three weeks, they will eat, drink and sleep football on this small campus just off the Hillsborough River. Most days will be crammed full of meetings and two-a-day practices and most nights will have an early curfew. It is mandatory, and it is long.

And it's all in the name of selecting the best 53-man squad and getting it ready for perhaps the most anticipated season in Buccaneer history. By that measure, it may be the most important training camp in the team's 26-year chronicle.

As such, Buccaneers.com will be providing you with constant, in-depth information from the University of Tampa for the next three weeks. To adequately cover camp, the site is launching its special Training Camp 2001 section. Inside, you'll find the following content, updated on a daily basis:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

