Go Camping With Us

On Sunday, July 29, 86 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will check into the team's 2001 training camp at the University of Tampa. For the vast majority of the next three weeks, they will eat, drink and sleep football on this small campus just off the Hillsborough River. Most days will be crammed full of meetings and two-a-day practices and most nights will have an early curfew. It is mandatory, and it is long.

And it's all in the name of selecting the best 53-man squad and getting it ready for perhaps the most anticipated season in Buccaneer history. By that measure, it may be the most important training camp in the team's 26-year chronicle.