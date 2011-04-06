Grant Applications Now Open





In March, Buccaneers.com shared the story of Marcos Sanchez, a promising student-athlete from Brandon High School and a product of Florida's foster care system.

Through the intervention of a non-profit organization called Angels for Foster Care, Sanchez was able to join other aspiring student-athletes at an important football camp in Oviedo, Florida, which in turn gave him exposure to college coaches for a potential scholarship. The funds used by Angels for Foster Care to fulfill Sanchez's wish, as part of its DreamMakers initiative, had been supplied just weeks before by the Glazer Family Foundation.

Now the Foundation wants to help create more success stories like the one enjoyed by Sanchez and his helpful Angels.

Angels for Foster Care, which provides many at-risk children with support, had applied to the Glazer Family Foundation during its winter grant cycle, looking for aid specifically for its DreamMakers program. Five other non-profit organizations in Central Florida also received valuable aid from the Foundation this past January. Still, many more organizations are making a difference in the community and the Foundation is committed to continue providing help.

Thus, the Glazer Family Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2011 summer grant cycle. The Foundation awards grants each summer and winter to Central Florida programs focused on the health, safety, recreation and education of disadvantaged youth. In 2010, 12 nonprofit organizations received grants through the biannual program.

To apply now for a 2011 summer grant, click here.

Founded in 1999, the Glazer Family Foundation assists charitable and educational programs in the Central Florida region that work with youth and families to create positive social and economic development within the community. Since its launch, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars in grants, tickets and merchandise throughout the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the Foundation donated $5 million toward the construction of a new children's museum in downtown Tampa, which opened on September 25, 2010 and is named the Glazer Children's Museum.