Half-Century Bucs Krewe Members to Be Recognized Week 17

50 years ago in 1972, multiple Tampa sports fans placed down deposits to help bring an NFL franchise to the Tampa Bay area.
In Week 17, a half-century later, those same Krewe members, who have kept their season passes for every season since 1972, will be recognized during a pre-game event in the indoor facility at AdventHealth Training Center, as well as during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs-Panthers tilt.
The festivities will be hosted by Gene Deckerhoff, with legends in attendance including defensive back Dexter Jackson ('99 - '02), kicker Martin Gramatica ('99 - '04), offensive lineman Davin Joseph ('06 - '13), offensive lineman Jeremy Trueblood ('06 - '12), offensive lineman Rob Taylor ('86 - '93), tight end Jerry Bell ('82 - '86), and the family of defensive end Lee Roy Selmon ('76 - '84). Fast-forward and those pioneer members will be celebrated for their historical contributions and commitment to the Buccaneers organization for over a half century.