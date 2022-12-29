Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Half-Century Bucs Krewe Members to Be Recognized Week 17

On Sunday, 50-year Krewe members will be honored during festivities at the Buccaneers- Panthers matchup

Dec 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

50 years ago in 1972, multiple Tampa sports fans placed down deposits to help bring an NFL franchise to the Tampa Bay area.

In Week 17, a half-century later, those same Krewe members, who have kept their season passes for every season since 1972, will be recognized during a pre-game event in the indoor facility at AdventHealth Training Center, as well as during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs-Panthers tilt.

The festivities will be hosted by Gene Deckerhoff, with legends in attendance including defensive back Dexter Jackson ('99 - '02), kicker Martin Gramatica ('99 - '04), offensive lineman Davin Joseph ('06 - '13), offensive lineman Jeremy Trueblood ('06 - '12), offensive lineman Rob Taylor ('86 - '93), tight end Jerry Bell ('82 - '86), and the family of defensive end Lee Roy Selmon ('76 - '84). Fast-forward and those pioneer members will be celebrated for their historical contributions and commitment to the Buccaneers organization for over a half century.

