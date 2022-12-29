Half-Century Bucs Krewe Members to Be Recognized Week 17

50 years ago in 1972, multiple Tampa sports fans placed down deposits to help bring an NFL franchise to the Tampa Bay area.

In Week 17, a half-century later, those same Krewe members, who have kept their season passes for every season since 1972, will be recognized during a pre-game event in the indoor facility at AdventHealth Training Center, as well as during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs-Panthers tilt.