Bruce Arians Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In his absence, Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin will serve as interim head coach.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point," said Arians. "Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in."
The Buccaneers also have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Jamel Dean, wide receiver Mike Evans, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.