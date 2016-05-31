Headlines: A New Week at One Buc Place

The best photos from the first week of OTAs.
The Tampa Bay Times: Tampa in "excellent position" for future Super Bowls
NFL.com: NFL community observes Memorial Day
ESPN: Winston focused on fitness to avoid sophomore slump
Pewter Report: Bucs Monday Mailbag
NBC Sports: Winston estimates he's lost 18 pounds
JoeBucsFan: Robert Ayers studies Brent Grimes
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Bucs CBs among NFL's most improved units
Social: Best of the Buccaneers
Recap: Week 1 of OTAs
Five standouts from Week 1 of OTAs
Watch: OTA highlights
Aguayo, Gramatica developing close bond
One Buc Mailbag: History lessons
Watch Thursday's press conferences
**VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY**