Headlines: Gameday! Buccaneers vs. Rams

Dec 16, 2015 at 11:00 PM
St. Louis Rams' Projected Starters

Photos of the Rams' starters via team depth chart.

RB Todd Gurley
QB Case Keenum
WR Tavon Austin
TE Lance Kendricks
RT Rob Havenstein
RG Cody Wichmann
C Tim Barnes
LG Garrett Reynolds
LT Greg Robinson
TE Jared Cook
WR Kenny Britt
LDE Chris Long
LDT Aaron Donald
RDT Michael Brockers
RDE Robert Quinn
ROLB Akeem Ayers
MLB James Laurinaitis
LCB Trumaine Johnson
RCB Janoris Jenkins
S Mark Barron
FS Rodney McLeod
SS Maurice Alexander
P/H Johnny Hekker
K Greg Zuerlein
LS Jake McQuaide
KR Benny Cunningham
Tampa Bay Times: Winston, Gurley duel for rookie honors
The Tampa Tribune: Da'Quan Bowers returns to Bucs
NFL.com: Buccaneers vs. Rams Preview
ESPN: Winston, Gurley focus on winning, not awards
FOX Sports: NFL cheerleaders, Week 14
Pewter Report: Bucs' Winston and Rams' Gurley Go Head-To-Head
BucsNation: Jackson Out, Mankins Questionable
JoeBucsFan.com: Receiver Questions & More[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Buccaneers Insider Live in St. Louis

Pewter Panel for Week 15
Coach's Corner: St. Louis Rams
Key Matchups: Bucs vs. Rams
5 Bucs to Watch vs. Rams

Mike Evans Mic'd Up
Photos: Bucs' Color Rush Uniforms
Bucs Cheerleaders, Week 14
Sound FX: QB Jameis Winston

