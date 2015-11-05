Headlines: Jameis' Competitive Spirit

Photos of rookie QB Jameis Winston's performance against the Falcons.
Tampa Bay Times: Seferian-Jenkins hoping to return vs. Giants
The Tampa Tribune: Ira Kaufman's power rankings
NFL.com: Midseason report: Who made the leap?
ESPN: Alexander is "dedicating this whole season" to his brother
FOX Sports: Week 9 fantasy football starts and sits
Pewter Report: Bucs' momentum meter: Week 9
BucsNation: Alexander wins Defensive Player of the Week
JoeBucsFan.com: "This is Jameis"[
](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Winston has NFL's second-best passer rating on throws 20+
Watch Wednesday's press conferences
Giants lead Bucs in all-time series
Wednesday's injury report
Sidbury returns to Bucs' D-line
Alexander named Defensive Player of the Week
Bucs kick off Salute to Service weekIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Kwon Alexander nominated for Rookie of the Week
McDonald placed on injured reserve
Power rankings recap, Week 9
Carolina still unbeaten, on top of division
Bucs are NFL's No. 4 rushing offense
Photos of this week's featured cheerleader
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY