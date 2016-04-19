Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: One Step Closer to the Draft

Apr 18, 2016 at 08:15 PM

Photos: Jeremiah's First-Round Mock Draft

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's predictions for the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Broncos: OT Le'Raven Clark - Texas Tech
  1. Broncos: OT Le'Raven Clark - Texas Tech
Panthers : DE Shaq Lawson - Clemson
  1. Panthers : DE Shaq Lawson - Clemson
Cardinals: FS T.J. Green - Clemson
  1. Cardinals: FS T.J. Green - Clemson
Chiefs: DE Kevin Dodd - Clemson
  1. Chiefs: DE Kevin Dodd - Clemson
Packers: DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
  1. Packers: DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
Seahawks: DT  Chris Jones - Mississippi State
  1. Seahawks: DT  Chris Jones - Mississippi State
Steelers: CB Artie Burns - Miami
  1. Steelers: CB Artie Burns - Miami
Bengals: WR Josh Doctson - TCU
  1. Bengals: WR Josh Doctson - TCU
Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss
  1. Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss
Texans: TE Hunter Henry - Arkansas
  1. Texans: TE Hunter Henry - Arkansas
Redskins: DT Jarran Reed - Alabama
  1. Redskins: DT Jarran Reed - Alabama
Jets: QB Paxton Lynch - Memphis
  1. Jets: QB Paxton Lynch - Memphis
Bills: LB Reggie Ragland - Alabama
  1. Bills: LB Reggie Ragland - Alabama
Colts: CB Eli Apple - Ohio State
  1. Colts: CB Eli Apple - Ohio State
Falcons: LB Darron Lee - Ohio State
  1. Falcons: LB Darron Lee - Ohio State
Lions: C Ryan Kelly - Alabama
  1. Lions: C Ryan Kelly - Alabama
Titans: OT Taylor Decker - Ohio State
  1. Titans: OT Taylor Decker - Ohio State
Oakland: CB William Jackson III - Houston
  1. Oakland: CB William Jackson III - Houston
Dolphins : RB Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State
  1. Dolphins : RB Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State
Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins - Louisville
  1. Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins - Louisville
Bears: LB Leonard Floyd - Georgia
  1. Bears: LB Leonard Floyd - Georgia
Giants: OT Jack Conklin - Michigan State
  1. Giants: OT Jack Conklin - Michigan State
Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves - Florida
  1. Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves - Florida
Eagles: OT Ronnie Stanley - Notre Dame
  1. Eagles: OT Ronnie Stanley - Notre Dame
49ers: QB Jared Goff - California
  1. 49ers: QB Jared Goff - California
Ravens: OT Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss
  1. Ravens: OT Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss
Jaguars: DE DeForest Buckner - Oregon
  1. Jaguars: DE DeForest Buckner - Oregon
Cowboys: DE Joey Bosa - Ohio State
  1. Cowboys: DE Joey Bosa - Ohio State
Chargers: CB Jalen Ramsey - Florida State
  1. Chargers: CB Jalen Ramsey - Florida State
Browns: LB Myles Jack - UCLA
  1. Browns: LB Myles Jack - UCLA
Rams: QB Carson Wentz - North Dakota State
  1. Rams: QB Carson Wentz - North Dakota State
The Tampa Bay Times: Defense makes sense for Bucs in draft
The Tampa Tribune: Alexander says key to success is "heart"
NFL.com: Hot 100 prospect list
ESPN: Bucs expect to go heavy on defense in draft
BucsNation: Bucs are drafting for high stakes
Pewter Report: Long hours for scouts leading up to draft
JoeBucsFan: Faster start

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0
Could the Bucs land Hargreaves, Nkemdiche and Aguayo?
Draft Profile: Vernon Hargreaves
What to do at No. 9?
Complete offseason calendar
Buccaneers' full 2016 schedule
So happy with life right now...#Progression

— Kimario McFadden™ (@K_mar7) April 18, 2016

