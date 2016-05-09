Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Starting Off the Week

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

May 09, 2016 at 02:22 AM

Photos: Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

Photos from day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp.

HC Dirk Koetter
1 / 53

HC Dirk Koetter

No Title
2 / 53
No Title
3 / 53
DT Pio Vatuvei
4 / 53

DT Pio Vatuvei

DE Darryl Paulo
5 / 53

DE Darryl Paulo

DE Noah Spence
6 / 53

DE Noah Spence

DT Travis Britz
7 / 53

DT Travis Britz

DT Pio Vatuvei
8 / 53

DT Pio Vatuvei

T Kelby Johnson
9 / 53

T Kelby Johnson

DE Noah Spence
10 / 53

DE Noah Spence

TE Tevin Westbrook
11 / 53

TE Tevin Westbrook

QB Phillip Ely
12 / 53

QB Phillip Ely

QB Steven Bench
13 / 53

QB Steven Bench

No Title
14 / 53
No Title
15 / 53
TE Danny Vitale
16 / 53

TE Danny Vitale

TE Alan Cross
17 / 53

TE Alan Cross

WR Andre Davis
18 / 53

WR Andre Davis

WR Bernard Reedy
19 / 53

WR Bernard Reedy

WR Roman Namdar
20 / 53

WR Roman Namdar

OC/WR Coach Todd Monken
21 / 53

OC/WR Coach Todd Monken

WR Andre Davis
22 / 53

WR Andre Davis

WR Mike Thomas
23 / 53

WR Mike Thomas

No Title
24 / 53
WR Roman Namdar
25 / 53

WR Roman Namdar

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor and LB Micah Awe
26 / 53

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor and LB Micah Awe

DE Noah Spence
27 / 53

DE Noah Spence

LB Tyson Coleman
28 / 53

LB Tyson Coleman

CB Vernon Hargreaves III
29 / 53

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

DE Martavius Foster
30 / 53

DE Martavius Foster

No Title
31 / 53
LB Devante Bond
32 / 53

LB Devante Bond

RB Peyton Barber
33 / 53

RB Peyton Barber

CB Vernon Hargreaves III
34 / 53

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

LB Mike Kozlakowski
35 / 53

LB Mike Kozlakowski

No Title
36 / 53
S Isaiah Johnson
37 / 53

S Isaiah Johnson

CB Vernon Hargreaves III
38 / 53

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

CB Marqus Baker
39 / 53

CB Marqus Baker

LB Devante Bond
40 / 53

LB Devante Bond

HC Dirk Koetter
41 / 53

HC Dirk Koetter

CB Vernon Hargreaves III
42 / 53

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

CB Stanley Absanon
43 / 53

CB Stanley Absanon

Defensive Quality Control Coach Dave Borgonzi
44 / 53

Defensive Quality Control Coach Dave Borgonzi

CB Vernon Hargreaves III
45 / 53

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

HC Dirk Koetter
46 / 53

HC Dirk Koetter

No Title
47 / 53
K Roberto Aguayo
48 / 53

K Roberto Aguayo

No Title
49 / 53
DC Mike Smith & Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
50 / 53

DC Mike Smith & Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

K Roberto Aguayo
51 / 53

K Roberto Aguayo

RB Russell Hansbrough
52 / 53

RB Russell Hansbrough

HC Dirk Koetter
53 / 53

HC Dirk Koetter

The Tampa Bay Times: Undrafted rookie Robertson makes splash
NFL.com: Post-draft power rankings
ESPN: Bucs had a great draft
Pewter Report: Breaking down the NFC South's draft classes
NBC Sports: The NFL once had a draft lottery
JoeBucsFan: Starting by midseason

Vitale sees Bucs as a "perfect fit"
Mini-camp report: Mining Versatility
Watch Noah Spence practice highlights
Watch: Rookie Camp pressers, Day 2
Four questions following the draft
Smith, Benenoch land deals with Bucs
Aguayo: "This is my new home"
**VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY**

