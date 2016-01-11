Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: The Search Continues

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 11, 2016 at 01:09 AM

NFL.com's 6 Potential Head Coach Candidates

Six potential candidates for the Buccaneers' head coaching position, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Adam Gase, OC, Bears
Teryl Austin, DC, Lions
Chip Kelly, Former HC, Eagles
Doug Marrone, Assistant HC, Jaguars
Hue Jackson, OC, Bengals
Dirk Koetter, OC, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Times: Martin becomes Bucs' second-ever All-Pro RB
The Tampa Tribune: Koetter hire would signal seismic shift for Bucs
NFL.com: NFL coaching tracker
ESPN: Winston compared to other Rookie of the Year QBs
FOX Sports: One stat that proves championships are still build around defense
Pewter Report: 2015 Pewter Player awards
BucsNation: Monday open thread
JoeBucsFan.com: QB dominance should be a wake-up call[

Winston among top five Rookie of the Year candidates
Kiper picks Winston as Rookie of the Year
Air and Ground Player of the Year nominees
Winston nominated for two NFL awards
Doug Martin named All-Pro
Bucs confirm head coaching interviews

