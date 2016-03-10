Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Welcome Back, Doug Martin

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 10, 2016 at 01:10 AM

Photos: Best of Running Back Doug Martin

Photos of running back Doug Martin from the 2015 season.

Week 1 vs. Titans: 11 Carries, 52 Yards
Week 1 vs. Titans: 11 Carries, 52 Yards
Week 2 vs. Saints: 21 Carries, 78 Yards
Week 2 vs. Saints: 21 Carries, 78 Yards
Week 3 vs. Texans: 14 Carries, 46 Yards
Week 3 vs. Texans: 14 Carries, 46 Yards
Week 4 vs. Panthers: 20 Carries, 106 Yards, 1 TD
Week 4 vs. Panthers: 20 Carries, 106 Yards, 1 TD
Week 4 vs. Panthers: 20 Carries, 106 Yards, 1 TD
Week 4 vs. Panthers: 20 Carries, 106 Yards, 1 TD
(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

(1 Receiving Touchdown)
(1 Receiving Touchdown)

Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
Week 8 vs. Falcons: 23 Carries, 71 Yards
Week 8 vs. Falcons: 23 Carries, 71 Yards
Week 9 vs. Giants: 11 Carries, 31 Yards
Week 9 vs. Giants: 11 Carries, 31 Yards
Week 10 vs. Cowboys: 18 Carries, 63 Yards
Week 10 vs. Cowboys: 18 Carries, 63 Yards
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
Week 12 vs. Colts: 14 Carries, 97 Yards
Week 12 vs. Colts: 14 Carries, 97 Yards
Week 13 vs. Falcons: 25 Carries, 95 Yards, 1 TD
Week 13 vs. Falcons: 25 Carries, 95 Yards, 1 TD
Week 13 vs. Falcons: 25 Carries, 95 Yards, 1 TD
Week 14 vs. Saints: 11 Carries, 81 Yards, 1 TD
Week 14 vs. Saints: 11 Carries, 81 Yards, 1 TD
Week 15 vs. Rams: 18 Carries, 91 Yards
Week 15 vs. Rams: 18 Carries, 91 Yards
Week 15 vs. Rams: 18 Carries, 91 Yards
Week 15 vs. Rams: 18 Carries, 91 Yards
Week 16 vs. Bears: 17 Carries, 49 Yards, 1 TD
Week 16 vs. Bears: 17 Carries, 49 Yards, 1 TD
Week 16 vs. Bears: 17 Carries, 49 Yards, 1 TD
Week 16 vs. Bears: 17 Carries, 49 Yards, 1 TD
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
The Tampa Bay Times: Bucs keep Doug Martin
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs, Martin agree on contract
NFL.com: Free agent tracker
ESPN: Martin gets $35M to stay with Buccaneers
BucsNation: Doug Martin re-signed
Pewter Report: Koetter, Licht, Martin were confident in negotiations
JoeBucsFan: Statement from Doug Martin

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Martin strikes five-year deal
Martin's heart was always in Tampa Bay
Martin reacts to new contract
Koetter, Licht react to Martin signing
Martin: "I always wanted to be a Buc"
Bucs re-sign Keith Tandy, release Bruce Carter
Roundtable: Free agency possibilities

