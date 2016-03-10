Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Welcome to Tampa, J.R. Sweezy

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 10, 2016 at 05:18 PM

Photos: New Buccaneer J.R. Sweezy

Photos of the newest Buccaneer G JR Sweezy who was signed during the 2016 Free Agency period.

The Tampa Bay Times: J.R. Sweezy "lives" for run-blocking
The Tampa Tribune: Sweezy tabbed to replace Mankins on left side
NFL.com: Free agent tracker
ESPN: Free agency winners and losers
BucsNation: Tom Cable breaks down Sweezy
Pewter Report: Inside Bucs free agency
JoeBucsFan: Sweezy confirms he'll play left guard[

