 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Healthy Lewis hopes to make impact with Bucs

Buccaneers-Lewis

Aug 07, 2012 at 12:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Cornerback Myron Lewis is as puzzled as anyone about why his career is off to a painfully slow start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third-year pro battled nagging injuries that made it a struggle to get on the field the past two seasons, but he's confident he's on the verge of proving the team didn't make a mistake by drafting him in the third round.

Nearly two weeks into training camp, Lewis is the healthiest he's been during an NFL preseason and is eager to take advantage of an opportunity to work with the first-team defense while starter Aquib Talib is resting a sore hamstring and key reserve E.J. Biggers is out with a broken foot.

Lewis is still learning the team's new defensive scheme but is getting more comfortable each day. Just as important, he's making plays in practice and building confidence.

I started off a little slow trying to get used to different techniques,'' he said of his transition to coach Greg Schiano's system.It's all about buying in, focusing and keeping my concentration.''

Heading into his rookie season, the Bucs (No. 26 in the AP Pro32) envisioned Lewis contributing mostly as a fifth defensive back and were hopeful he'd eventually develop into a solid replacement for Ronde Barber, who at 37 is moving from cornerback to safety this year.

But instead of stepping into the starting lineup, Lewis is just trying his best to get on the field in any role this summer.

An abdominal strain slowed his development his first season. Hamstring and ankle injuries set him back in 2011, when he appeared in just 10 games and finished with nine tackles and no interceptions.

Lewis missed 12 games over the past two seasons.

I was frustrated. You're out there watching everyone and you want to get out there and play, too, and you can't,'' he said.You're happy for your teammates, but seeing everybody out there - and you're not - can be kind of depressing, too. You have to get yourself pepped up and be a good teammate.''

Biggers was injured the first week of camp. Talib's sore hamstring is not considered serious, but it's giving Lewis a chance to make an impression on a new coaching staff.

It's sad to see the man in front of you go down, but Coach is depending on the next man coming up to do the same exact job as the guy in front of you,'' Lewis said.I've got the opportunity to play, so I'm going to go ahead and play.''

Schiano has seen steady improvement in camp.

He started slow but has been getting better each day,'' Schiano said.Myron has a couple of little bad habits that if he can get them corrected, he can be an effective corner.''

Lewis adjusted his diet and training routine this offseason in hopes of giving himself a chance to stay healthy.

I've been hurt the past two years. Nobody's really seen me play, so I'm just putting that pressure on myself to stay healthy, do my job,'' the 6-foot-2, 203-pound cornerback out of Vanderbilt said.I know I can play. They drafted me for a reason.''

Online: http://bigstory.ap.org/NFL-Pro32 and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March
news

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more
news

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine
news

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

Latest Headlines

Trey Palmer's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Rachaad White's 2022 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers RB Rachaad White's performance at the 2022 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Photos: Buccaneers' Tackle Reading Event

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Tackle Reading' event at Oak Park Elementary School on Friday, March 1, 2024.

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine

Vita Vea's 2018 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers NT Vita Vea's performance at the 2018 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Calijah Kancey's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Lavonte David Talks NFL Prospects & Free Agency on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 
Advertising