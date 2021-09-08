Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

The gym at All People's Life Center in Tampa is like any other. Wide open with a basketball court in the center and hoops lining the ceiling for various pickup games. The court itself has multiple lines on it to facilitate a variety of sports.

"I always tell people, it's not about what these guys can't do, it's about what they can do, and this is one sport that we haven't tried yet, but it's something they can do," said recreational therapist Wayne Bozeman, who serves as one of the coaches for the Buccaneers. "They can do a lot more people think they can. And this is something that's really challenging them now, especially these helmets and you're trying to catch the ball and all that kind of stuff, and they're really excited about playing this game."