Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.

Sep 08, 2021 at 12:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210908_KZ_WheelchairFootball_061

The gym at All People's Life Center in Tampa is like any other. Wide open with a basketball court in the center and hoops lining the ceiling for various pickup games. The court itself has multiple lines on it to facilitate a variety of sports.

On Wednesday night, it was the site of athletes throwing footballs around, huddling up over potential plays and warming up like any other recreational league practice would begin.

The only difference is that these athletes were in wheelchairs.

As part of a host of events happening in the Tampa Bay area ahead of NFL Kickoff 2021, Hillsborough County unveiled the newest expansion team of the USA Wheelchair Football League: the Buccaneers. The now nine-team league competes nationwide and includes teams in Phoenix, Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Birmingham, Buffalo, Cleveland and New Orleans.

"I always tell people, it's not about what these guys can't do, it's about what they can do, and this is one sport that we haven't tried yet, but it's something they can do," said recreational therapist Wayne Bozeman, who serves as one of the coaches for the Buccaneers. "They can do a lot more people think they can. And this is something that's really challenging them now, especially these helmets and you're trying to catch the ball and all that kind of stuff, and they're really excited about playing this game."

Photos: Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

View photos of Hillsborough County introducing the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center.

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson presents the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team with new equipment before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2021 - Hillsborough County introduces the Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team before a practice at All People's Life Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Hillsborough County Buccaneers were formed through Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports, a signature program of their parks and recreation department.

Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson was on hand at practice Wednesday to present the team with their official gear as they get set to kick off their own season on September 11. The team will travel to Phoenix, Arizona for their inaugural tournament.

"I think it's very key," said Jackson of making football accessible to everyone. "Don't give up your dream. They're still able to go out and play football and have fun and just enjoy friendship with other people. That's the biggest advantage to get out and enjoy the game that so many Americans love especially here in Hillsborough County."

Wheelchair football is a full-contact, hard-hitting, fast-paced sport that is growing rapidly in the US. The league is a first of its kind for adults with physical disabilities looking to play America's favorite sport, according to the Move United website.

This is the first wheelchair football team for Hillsborough County's adaptive sports program, which promotes health, independence, and personal growth through sports for people with physical disabilities. They run other adaptive leagues in sports like basketball, with the team even winning a championship in recent years. The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) is a program of "Move United", a nonprofit organization devoted to the promotion of parasports among youths and adults with physical disabilities. League expansion was made possible through the NFL Salute to Service Award and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

"Across the country everybody's going to know we're playing with the Super Bowl champs supporting us," said Bozeman. "I don't know what they got, but we got Super Bowl champs."

Related Content

news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
Advertising