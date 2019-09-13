How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Bucs are on a short week, which means you won't have to wait as long to see more Bucs football. This time, they'll be on the national stage as they take on the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams started their season 0-1, so in a tough NFC South, an early division matchup will be critical for Tampa Bay, who could force Carolina to an 0-2 start while evening their record at 1-1. With less than five days to prepare though, it won't be easy. Despite the loss, Carolina is always a tough opponent. The Bucs split the series last year one and one, dropping a game to Carolina in Charlotte but winning their home matchup later in the year. It will be the first time Arians will face a division opponent as the head coach of the Buccaneers.

"They're always good, and Ron [Rivera] is a great coach," Arians said. "I think Cam [Newton] is a primetime player if there ever was one, so we'll get his best. [I] played him so many times in Arizona, we kind of know him [and] they know us, so [with] the short week, the biggest thing is to get there fresh and ready to go mentally and know what we're doing."

