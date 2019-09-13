Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Check out how to watch and listen to the Bucs' primetime matchup with the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

Sep 12, 2019 at 08:05 PM
The Bucs are on a short week, which means you won't have to wait as long to see more Bucs football. This time, they'll be on the national stage as they take on the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams started their season 0-1, so in a tough NFC South, an early division matchup will be critical for Tampa Bay, who could force Carolina to an 0-2 start while evening their record at 1-1. With less than five days to prepare though, it won't be easy. Despite the loss, Carolina is always a tough opponent. The Bucs split the series last year one and one, dropping a game to Carolina in Charlotte but winning their home matchup later in the year. It will be the first time Arians will face a division opponent as the head coach of the Buccaneers.

"They're always good, and Ron [Rivera] is a great coach," Arians said. "I think Cam [Newton] is a primetime player if there ever was one, so we'll get his best. [I] played him so many times in Arizona, we kind of know him [and] they know us, so [with] the short week, the biggest thing is to get there fresh and ready to go mentally and know what we're doing."

The game will be available natinoally on NFL Network as well as a live stream that can be accessed through Yahoo Sports or the Buccaneers Official App. Locally the game will also be broadcast on MOR-TV. See below for details.

How to Watch:

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

NFL Network

NFL Sunday Ticket

MOR-TV (Tampa)

Live Stream

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports or the Buccaneers Official App, free on your phone or tablet*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

How to Listen:

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

The Boot (103.9 FM – Brooksville)

ESPN SW Florida (99.3 FM – Ft. Myers/Naples/Punta Gorda)

Citrus (95.3 FM - Homosassa)

WLKF (96.7 FM and 1430 AM – Lakeland)

WYGM (740 AM/ 96.9 FM – Orlando and Melbourne)

WSTU (1450 AM - Port St. Lucie)

ESPN Tallahassee (97.9 FM – Tallahassee)

En Español

WTMP-FM 96.1 and WMGG-AM 1470 (Tampa)

WIXC – AM 1060 (Melbourne/Orlando)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

On TuneIn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

