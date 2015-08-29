Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Browns

How you can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Aug 29, 2015 at 03:04 AM
bucs-brown-story.jpg

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Buccaneers will take the field for their third preseason game of the 2015 season and their second at home. The game is available in several markets in Florida, including Tampa, Orlando, Tallahassee and Fort Myers. For out-of-market fans, the game can be seen live on NFL Game Pass. There will also be a live stream of the radio broadcast, in addition to a live chat, available on Buccaneers.com throughout the game. Below is more information on how to follow the game. **

BROADCAST INFO

**

  • TELEVISION: Tampa (WFLA/ NBC), Orlando (WFTV/ ABC), Tallahassee (WTLH/ FOX), Fort Myers (WFTX/ FOX)
  • RADIO: Buccaneers.com, 103.5 FM, 620 AM & 95.3 FM (Play-by-play provided by: Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore and TJ Rives)
  • LIVE CHAT: Buccaneers.com
