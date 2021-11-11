Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nov 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Both Tampa Bay and Washington are coming off their bye weeks as they enter into their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field and both teams suffered losses the last time they stepped on the field. The Buccaneers have a bitter taste in their mouths after losing a divisional game to the rival New Orleans Saints that bumped them down to 6-2 on the season. Washington is on a four-game losing streak, pushing them to 2-6 through the first half of their season.

The matchup will pin the league's number one passing offense against the last-ranked passing defense. The Bucs are averaging 327.5 passing yards per game while Washington is allowing a league-high 286.8 passing yards per game on average. It's actually quarterback Tom Brady's first time facing the league's last-ranked passing defense since 2003 and his first time ever doing it while orchestrating the NFL's most productive passing offense.

The Bucs also own the league's most productive offense, period. They rank first in points scored per game, averaging 32.5 points each outing.

Both teams are looking to right their respective ships in Week 10 but the numbers favor the visiting team.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) vs. Washington Football Team (2-6)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, November 14, 2021

  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD
  • Television Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crews: Adam Amin (play by play), Mark Schlereth (color), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

  • Satellite Radio
  • Sirius/XM Channel 88
  • On the Bucs Official App*
  • Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

NFL Game Pass:

Replay Every Game for $9.99/Month & Relive the full broadcast or watch the condensed game in under 45 minutes. Click here for more.

