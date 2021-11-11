How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

Both Tampa Bay and Washington are coming off their bye weeks as they enter into their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field and both teams suffered losses the last time they stepped on the field. The Buccaneers have a bitter taste in their mouths after losing a divisional game to the rival New Orleans Saints that bumped them down to 6-2 on the season. Washington is on a four-game losing streak, pushing them to 2-6 through the first half of their season.
The matchup will pin the league's number one passing offense against the last-ranked passing defense. The Bucs are averaging 327.5 passing yards per game while Washington is allowing a league-high 286.8 passing yards per game on average. It's actually quarterback Tom Brady's first time facing the league's last-ranked passing defense since 2003 and his first time ever doing it while orchestrating the NFL's most productive passing offense.
The Bucs also own the league's most productive offense, period. They rank first in points scored per game, averaging 32.5 points each outing.
Both teams are looking to right their respective ships in Week 10 but the numbers favor the visiting team.
Matchup:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) vs. Washington Football Team (2-6)
Watch on TV:
Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD
- Television Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crews: Adam Amin (play by play), Mark Schlereth (color), Shannon Spake (reporter)
Watch on Mobile
The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Bucs Official App
- Buccaneers.com
*Please check local listings to confirm availability.
Listen Live:
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
