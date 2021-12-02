How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers continue their back-to-back road trips as they go to take on a division opponent in Atlanta. The Bucs and Falcons met for the first time this season in Week Two at Raymond James Stadium, where Tampa Bay handled Atlanta handily, winning 48-25. The Buccaneers currently hold a three-game lead in the division but Atlanta is just one game out of a playoff spot as it stands, currently. A win for them could be huge, meaning the Bucs can expect the best out of the second-place team in the NFC South.

The Bucs currently occupy the third seed in the NFC playoff picture but a win would put them at 9-3 on the season and allow them a chance to catch up to the Green Bay Packers, who hold the second seed and sit at 9-3 with a bye this week. A win in Atlanta would give the Bucs an opportunity to gain some ground in the conference, though Arizona is the top seed in the NFC with a current record of 9-2 and play the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

Before they think about the playoffs though, the team has their sights set on winning the division. Getting a win over a division opponent only accelerates the speed in which the Bucs can clinch the division. So while this weekend's game may mean a lot to the Falcons, it means quite a bit to the Bucs, too.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Television Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Sara Walsh (reporter)

Listen Live:

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

