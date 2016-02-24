Interviews Key for Dirk Koetter at Combine

"We've got 60 interviews lineup over the next few days," Koetter said. "I've been fortunate to have watched some film on those guys and look forward to meeting them."

Those interviews, Koetter said, might be more important than the actual workouts.

"It's real important," he said. "It may be the number one thing that, from a coaching standpoint, we get out of the Combine. We get a chance to talk to the players one-on-one. I think that's real important."

Unlike last season, Koetter will be sitting in on all workouts, not just the offensive ones. And, based on countless mock drafts, he could be spending a lot of time watching defensive workouts. Nearly all mock drafts available have the Buccaneers using the No. 9 pick on a defensive player.