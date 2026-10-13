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Jalon Daniels' Poise in His Second Career Start and Admiration of Aaron Rodgers

On the Bucs Players’ Table Show, undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels recapped his 64-yard pass to Tez Johnson, the team’s efficiency running the football and what he admires about Aaron Rodgers’ game

Oct 13, 2026 at 02:55 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Radio Show takeawsys Daniels

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels led with poise in just his second career start against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown, earning a 110.2 passer rating. He became just the third undrafted rookie quarterback since 1950 to win in primetime in either their first or second career start, joining Devlin Hodges and Tom Greene, and just the fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the common draft era to do so in any start. Additionally, Daniels made the record books, becoming just the ninth undrafted rookie quarterback to lead his team to 400-plus total yards of offense in a game and the first since Tommy DeVito.

On the offense's opening possession, Daniels guided the Bucs on a 15-play, 73-yard drive that took 10:58 off the clock, in which he went eight-for-eight. The team's eight first downs on the opening drive matched its most on a single drive since at least 2001. He showcased his improvisation skill and arm talent, including a 64-yard bomb to Tez Johnson later in the game that set up Bucky Irving's one-yard score.

"I was going through my progression and Tez was number three in the progression there and I had a curl route in the boundary with an out-and-up and I looked for my curl," described Daniels. "They had pretty good leverage on it in man coverage on that play. I see the safety bounce for outside leverage on the out-and-up and usually if somebody bounces outside leverage, you are usually not going to let them get upfield. When you break down the field, Cade actually wins on the out-and-up, but me just trying to stay true to my progression. I go two and then I look back and found Tez on the pillar route, I see somebody on the ground and Tez is all the way down the field and I am like, 'Yo, Tez let me go ahead and throw you the ball.' Flip my hips, look at Tez and throw the ball there and at that point, it was Tez and the defense."

That reception was the longest of Johnson's career, and the longest completion for Daniels in his tenure. Daniels pushed the ball where he needed it to go and effectively extended plays outside of the pocket using his legs. He displayed touch on throws to all levels of the field and Tampa Bay finished with 419 total net yards of offense, including 241 yards on the ground. The 419 total yards of offense marked the most for Tampa Bay since 10/5/25 at Seattle (426), while the team's 241 rushing yards were the most in a game since 10/13/24 at New Orleans. Tampa Bay's 6.2 yards per rush attempt on Thursday set a new season high and secured the team's highest average in a single game since its 7.9 yards per rush on 10/13/24 at New Orleans. Bucky Irving became the catalyst, rushing for a career-high 165 yards with decisiveness and lethal jumpcuts.

"Being able to establish the run early, that means a lot," said Daniels. "If you are able to run the football, the team you are going against has to start worrying about being able to run and when they start bringing safeties into the box, and when they start giving you one-on-one coverages and you are able to start giving it to your wideouts and playmakers and allow them to make plays in one-on-one space, that is always going to be key. I think the way that we were preparing throughout the week, the execution and the gameplan that we had for the whole entire game, we went out there and were able to execute."

In Week Six, Daniels will go head-to-head against a player he grew up admiring, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, can make every throw on the field and has an uncommon cadence that often leaves defenses retreating. He isolates safeties with ease and has developed one of the greatest cerebral minds in the game. Daniels has revered Rodgers' ability to throw off-platform and on Sunday, will stand on the opposing sideline from the esteemed veteran.

"The quarterback that I grew up watching is actually the quarterback that we are about to be going up against," said Daniels. "I grew up watching a lot of Aaron Rodgers … High pressure situations for him and his ability to – here we call it jump throws – his ability to make different-angled [throws] and different angles and being able to get out of the pocket on different throws, I mean that stuff that you grew up watching."

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