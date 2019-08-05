Jeremiah Ledbetter Gaining Attention in Bucs Camp

Ledbetter's name may not be terribly familiar to Buccaneer fans yet, but it is not a new one to the franchise. Jeremiah is the son of Weldon Ledbetter, a former Oklahoma running back whom Tampa Bay drafted in the seventh round back in 1983. The elder Ledbetter did not make the team and thus never appeared in a game for the Buccaneers. His son has already taken care of that, getting into the Bucs' season finale last year after a late promotion to the active roster. Now the goal is to stick around for a lot more games and reestablish a career that saw him play in all 16 games for the Detroit Lions as a rookie two years ago.

"I feel like I'm starting to get a little confidence," said Ledbetter of his chances to stick on the roster and get meaningful playing time. "But I'm still just trying to take it day by day. I want to show up in that first preseason game."

This is Ledbetter's first training camp in Tampa and, of course, his first shot at impressing Arians and this particular coaching staff. A sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2017, he made the roster in Detroit that fall and contributed 14 tackles, four quarterback hits and a half-sack. He wasn't just a down-the-bench guy that year either. A'Shawn Robinson and former Buc Akeem Spence were the primary starters and the Lions also had Haloti Ngata for five games before he was injured, but Ledbetter still got 349 defensive snaps, or about 32% of the total.

However, the Lions released Ledbetter in the cutdown to 53 the following September and the Bucs swooped in just a day later to sign him to their practice squad. While most of the spots on that 10-man unit are like a revolving door during the 17-week season, Ledbetter stayed on it the entire season until his December call-up. The former coaching staff obviously saw promise in him, and it appears the new one does, too.

"I feel like it's going good," said Ledbetter of his first Bucs camp. "I'm just taking it day by day, trying to get better each and every day. That's what I can do – learn the playbook and just play fast. I'm getting to know the playbook better and recognizing things faster. I'm just trying to be as fast as possible and winning my one-on-ones."

The Buccaneers' roster currently lists Ledbetter at 6-3 and 295 pounds but he says he has shed some weight this year in order to be quicker off the ball. That's important in terms of both invading the gaps as a pass-rusher but also winning the leverage battle against offensive blockers in the run game.

"That's what they wanted," said Ledbetter of the coaching staff's directive to drop a few pounds. "I think they just wanted me to be fast, play the run and be an every-down player. That's something I'm trying to work on."

In 2017, Arians' last season at the helm in Arizona, the Cardinals had seven different players take snaps on the three-man line. Frostee Rucker got the biggest chunk of playing time but each of the other six pulled in at least 250 snaps. In addition to Vea and Suh, the 2019 Buccaneers have William Gholston, Beau Allen, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Terry Beckner, Patrick O'Connor and Ledbetter listed as defensive linemen. Even if both Gholston and Allen, the most experienced of the bunch, continue to figure into the mix, there still should be room for someone – perhaps Ledbetter – to be an important part of the rotation.

And if Bruce Arians is saying your name, that's usually a good thing.