Bucs Sign First-Round Pick Joe Tryon

Head Coach Bruce Arians stressed the power in Tryon's rush game and the Buccaneers believe he has the speed and quickness to add pass rush moves in the NFL. They also believe Tryon has the size and versatility to potentially rush from the interior line, as well.

Tryon opted out of Washington's 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic but was a standout as a sophomore in 2019, when he recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks, including six sacks in his last five games. Though minor knee surgery kept him on the sideline for the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp and OTA practices, Tryon did return for the team's mandatory mini-camp and made a strong first impression.