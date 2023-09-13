John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

John Molchon is back for a fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. There was a spot available on that 16-man unit after the Seattle Seahawks signed rookie offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal to their active roster.

Molchon, a 6-5, 309-pound guard, first joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2020. He landed on injured reserve to start his rookie year but spent the second half of the season on the practice squad. His second campaign was similar, beginning with an I.R. stint and then a move to the Bucs' practice squad for the balance of the season.

In 2022, Molchon opened the regular season on the Bucs' practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in early November. He eventually saw action in one contest, getting 42 offensive snaps in the Week 18 contest at Atlanta.