Join SAB and Make a Difference





First formed during the NFL's offseason in 1999, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Student Advisory Board has been aiding the Bay area community and spreading Buccaneer spirit for 11 noteworthy years. With the SAB still going strong in its second decade of service, the Buccaneers are looking for a new group of dedicated young men and women to pick up the torch.

The Student Advisory Board, which is annually comprised of 40 sophomores, juniors and seniors from local high schools, has become an integral part of the team's outreach efforts since it was first formed by the Bucs' forward-thinking community relations department.

The Buccaneers created this council in an effort to bring together intelligent, energetic and motivated students to perform community service projects, create Buccaneer spirit in their schools and develop leadership skills in preparation for continuing education.

All SAB members also attend Buccaneer home games either as team representatives or enthusiastic fans. At each game, half of the council members work as customer service representatives in the East and West Club Lounges of Raymond James Stadium, while the rest of the members enjoy the opportunity to relax and be fans for the day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently looking for members for their 2010-2011 Student Advisory Board. During their one-year terms, Board members have the opportunity to tour Raymond James Stadium, learn from important guest speakers at monthly meetings and participate in Buccaneers community service events.

Each year, the Student Advisory Board is composed of high school students that are entering their sophomore, junior or senior years from schools in West Central Florida counties.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Student Advisory Board, please call 813-870-2700 ext. 2274. Beginning this year, applications may only be submitted online; to read more about the Board and to submit an application, please click here.