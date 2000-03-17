Jorge Diaz Released

G Jorge Diaz started 47 games for Tampa Bay from 1995 through 1999
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have released G Jorge Diaz, giving the five-year veteran the chance to explore the potential for a starting position with another team.
"After talking with Jorge and his representative, they indicated that he would prefer to be released at this time to explore possible starting opportunities in the league," Buccaneers General Manager Rich McKay said.
Diaz started 47 games over his four seasons in Tampa Bay, including 13 starts at left guard last season. He originally made the roster as an undrafted free agent in 1996.