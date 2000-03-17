Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jorge Diaz Released

The Bucs' veteran guard will get an early chance to look for a starting job

Mar 17, 2000 at 12:38 PM
diaz1.jpg

G Jorge Diaz started 47 games for Tampa Bay from 1995 through 1999

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have released G Jorge Diaz, giving the five-year veteran the chance to explore the potential for a starting position with another team.

"After talking with Jorge and his representative, they indicated that he would prefer to be released at this time to explore possible starting opportunities in the league," Buccaneers General Manager Rich McKay said.

Diaz started 47 games over his four seasons in Tampa Bay, including 13 starts at left guard last season. He originally made the roster as an undrafted free agent in 1996.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Buccaneers' list of unsigned free agents is continuing to shrink as the draft draws closer…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

news

Changes to Offensive Strategy, Draft Targets? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about how the Buccaneers' offensive system might be affected by the change at head coach, possible late-round draft targets and more

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

Advertising