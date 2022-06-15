Mike Evans Named Texas A&M Hall of Famer | Brianna's Blitz

Mike Evans is a Texas A&M First-Ballot Hall of Famer

On Wednesday, The Texas A&M Letterman's Association announced that the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class will feature eight Aggies at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2, 2022. Buccaneers' standout wide receiver Mike Evans is among the esteemed list including Triin Aljand, Gary Blair, Luke Joeckel, Bernard King, John Manziel, Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin. Evans will be joined by his former teammates, Manziel and Joeckel. The Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame acknowledges athletes whose accomplishments on the field have brought credit to Texas A&M. Since the inaugural class in 1964, hundreds have been inducted.

The class is graced by national and conference champions, All-Americans, school record holders and the second Heisman Trophy winner in Texas A&M history. In 2013 as a sophomore, Evans was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. He was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press after leading the Aggies in receptions and receiving yards for the second straight year with 65 for 1,322 yards and 12 touchdowns. Evans broke the previous record of 1,207 receiving yards set by Ryan Swope in 2011. In 2012 as a freshman, Evans led the team with 82 catches for 1,105 yards (13.5 average), both freshman records.