Mike Evans Named Texas A&M Hall of Famer | Brianna's Blitz

Mike Evans is a Texas A&M First-Ballot Hall of Famer
On Wednesday, The Texas A&M Letterman's Association announced that the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class will feature eight Aggies at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2, 2022. Buccaneers' standout wide receiver Mike Evansis among the esteemed list including Triin Aljand, Gary Blair, Luke Joeckel, Bernard King, John Manziel, Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin. Evans will be joined by his former teammates, Manziel and Joeckel. The Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame acknowledges athletes whose accomplishments on the field have brought credit to Texas A&M. Since the inaugural class in 1964, hundreds have been inducted.
The class is graced by national and conference champions, All-Americans, school record holders and the second Heisman Trophy winner in Texas A&M history. In 2013 as a sophomore, Evans was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. He was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press after leading the Aggies in receptions and receiving yards for the second straight year with 65 for 1,322 yards and 12 touchdowns. Evans broke the previous record of 1,207 receiving yards set by Ryan Swope in 2011. In 2012 as a freshman, Evans led the team with 82 catches for 1,105 yards (13.5 average), both freshman records.
Ali Marpet and Carlton Davis Visit Metropolitan Ministries
Bucs' cornerback Carlton Davis III and retiree Ali Marpet joined teens at Metropolitan Ministries for some fun. Davis provided lunch for the kids on Wednesday after some friendly, competitive kickball. Both players are advocates for the organization and have given back to the underserved families in a variety of ways. Davis sponsors tickets and meal vouchers for MetMin to provide families a way to attend every game throughout the season through the Buccaneers Community Ticket Program. As local families have lost hope facing unaffordable rent and evictions, Metropolitan Ministries offers comprehensive services for at-risk and homeless families in impoverished communities.