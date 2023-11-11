Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keenan Isaac Elevated from Practice Squad Among CB Concerns

 With starters Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean both questionable to play against the Titans on Sunday, the Buccaneers have activated rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad as a potential fill-in

Nov 11, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Isaac

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Buccaneers needed to give themselves another option at that position because both Jamel Dean (concussion) and Carlton Davis (toe) are questionable to play in the game. In addition, rookie defensive back Josh Hayes has also been ruled out due to a concussion.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 54 players for their matchup with the Titans. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming six inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the second elevation of the season for Isaac, who also got called up to play in the Bucs' Week Four win in New Orleans. He played 11 snaps on special teams in that contest.

Isaac (6-3, 190) signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in May. He played in all three preseason games, with two starts, and recorded 11 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. At Alabama State, Isaac played in 36 games and tallied 161 tackles, five interceptions, 31 passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days, particularly with practice squads expanding to 16 spots.

