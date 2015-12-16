Key Matchups: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Barron, a former Buccaneer, was moved from safety to linebacker in St. Louis and currently leads their team in tackles with 97. He'll play a big role in tracking Doug Martin, who needs just 38 yards to take over the NFL lead in rushing yards. Martin is also just 87 yards away from moving into third place in Bucs all-time single-season rushing yards. He would then own two spots in the top three in Bucs history; his 2012 rookie performance (1,454 yards) ranks second on the list.