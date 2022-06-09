Key Quotes from Day 3 of Bucs Mandatory Minicamp: June 9 | Brianna's Blitz

Brady shares his perspective on the coaching/leadership style of Bowles.

Entering his 23rd year in the league and touted as the best quarterback to have ever played, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about defensive coverages and schemes. At this point, he has seen it all. To discuss the challenge of having to play against Bowles and the innovation in his disguises and multiple fronts, is high praise. Over the years, Bowles has created an esteemed reputation around the league for maximizing the strengths of his players, and the word "pressure" has become synonymous with his defenses. Those players attack and penetrate in a variety of ways to keep offenses off-balance. The quarterback may think the coverage is one thing, and when the play begins, it is something different entirely. Comfort is the ultimate thief of growth, but Bowles has never been consistent or predictable, dialing up a variety of stunts and blitzes to keep quarterbacks on a swivel, including Brady. The Buccaneers' man under center described Bowles' detail-oriented approach that has materialized into success on the field in the defensive performance.

"We have a great relationship," Brady said of Bowles. "Obviously, I played against him for a long time too. He is very detailed, a very tough, hard-nosed coach – a little bit of a throwback. You coach in New York and that toughens you up a lot. You coach with B.A. (Bruce Arians) for a long time, and you coach with [Bill] Parcells – you get toughened up. I think he believes in a certain style of play, which is reflected in the way our defense performs. I think we've got to go play great complementary football between what they do defensively and what we need to do offensively, and how the kicking game relates to that. There has been a lot of competition throughout OTAs and through training camp. I've always loved Todd as a coach, even when he was coaching against me. I always had a lot of respect for him because every game we played against him, we had to go earn it. It was some new scheme and new design. It was nothing simple. That's tough for a quarterback. If you can have that ball in that quarterback's hands and you can make him question what he is doing with the ball, I think you are doing a good job. I think Todd has done a great job of that over the years."